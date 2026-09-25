Robo.ai Inc.: Robo.ai Announces Groundbreaking for Phase I of ALIF Holding Group Industrial Park

Marine Security Project to Be the First Tenant, Advancing the Company's Advanced Manufacturing Strategy in the UAE

UMM AL QUWAIN, UAE, Sept. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robo.ai Inc. (Nasdaq: AIIO) ("Robo.ai" or the "Company") today announced that a groundbreaking ceremony was held in Umm Al Quwain for Phase I of the ALIF Holding Group Industrial Park (the "Industrial Park"). The first of the Industrial Park's three planned phases will have a designed gross floor area of approximately 8,845 square meters and is expected to involve the refurbishment of existing factory premises to provide local integration and manufacturing capabilities for ALIF Holding's industrial projects. The site is intended to be held by a majority-owned subsidiary of ALIF Holding whose registration in Umm Al Quwain is in progress; the related transfer procedures are underway and subject to approval by the competent authorities.

The Phase I groundbreaking marks an important step in ALIF Holding's efforts to bring its projects into operation through the Industrial Park and establish a local industrial platform. For Robo.ai, the Industrial Park is an important part of its advanced manufacturing strategy. It will support the industrial application of relevant technologies and products in the UAE, facilitate commercialization with government, critical infrastructure and industrial customers, and underpin the development of the Company's intelligent infrastructure business.

Robo.ai previously announced plans to establish Alif Maritec, focused on marine security and intelligent maritime infrastructure. It is expected to be the first majority-owned subsidiary project to move into Phase I following refurbishment and operational readiness. Its proposed portfolio focuses on three areas:

Marine oil spill emergency response. The proposed system would connect spill detection, containment and recovery with water-quality verification. It is intended to link the main stages of marine pollution response, from identifying a spill and limiting its spread to recovering spilled material and checking water conditions, supporting coordinated emergency operations.

Land border security. For desert border protection, the planned solution would combine physical barriers, field sensors and unified command. By connecting on-site protection and detection with early warning and response coordination, it is intended to help operational teams understand conditions along the protected boundary and organize responses.

AI-enabled defense and intelligent monitoring. The proposed portfolio includes AI-enabled defense systems and a smart monitoring platform for critical infrastructure protection. The platform would use AI analytics and sensor data fusion to bring multiple sources of information into a real-time view of on-site conditions, supporting centralized command, assessment and coordinated response.

Phase I is intended to provide facilities for local manufacturing of these proposed products and for the integration of equipment and software systems, connecting development of the Industrial Park with specific project needs. Other ALIF Holding projects would be accommodated as business needs evolve.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by H.E. Dr. Ahmed Naser Al-Raisi, Chairman of ALIF Holding, together with Sheikh Ali bin Abdulrahman Al Nuaimi, a member of the ruling family of the Emirate of Ajman, and Sheikh Saqr bin Saud Al Mualla and Sheikh Al Mualla bin Ahmed Al Mualla, members of the ruling family of the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain. The attending guests spoke highly of ALIF Holding's industrial development plans and progress.

The ALIF Holding Group Industrial Park is planned to be developed in three phases. Phase I will use and refurbish existing factory premises to accommodate near-term projects; Phase II will involve the construction of new factory facilities to expand manufacturing capacity; and Phase III will provide reserve space for future projects and business expansion. This phased approach is designed to align facility development with business needs while balancing near-term plan with long-term growth. ALIF Holding aims to have at least three project companies establish operations in the Industrial Park by the end of 2026, subject to the availability and readiness of suitable premises and progress of each project.

"This project marks a new beginning for ALIF in the industrial sector," said Dr. Jasem Al Mansoori Chief Executive Officer of ALIF Holding. "Our goal is to combine advanced technologies with local manufacturing and build businesses that create long-term value for the UAE while serving international markets."

The Phase I refurbishment, the establishment of project companies within the Industrial Park and the commencement of commercial production will proceed in stages as the relevant conditions are met. The timing of each step will depend on the progress of the relevant works, completion of necessary company formation and approval procedures, availability of funding, and operational readiness.

About ALIF Holding

ALIF Holding is Robo.ai's Abu Dhabi-based industrial group, focused on intelligent software, intelligent equipment and the development of local industrial capabilities. Through international technology collaboration and local integration, it aims to develop intelligent systems and products for governments, critical infrastructure and industrial customers.

About Robo.ai Inc.

Robo.ai Inc. (Nasdaq: AIIO), headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, is a Nasdaq-listed technology group building intelligent infrastructure across four platforms: artificial intelligence; robotics and smart mobility; advanced manufacturing; and digital assets and capital. Its industrial group, ALIF Holding, is dedicated to building intelligent industries through the development, integration and manufacturing of AI systems, serving government, public sector and mission-critical domains. Through its majority-owned subsidiary Neurovia AI, the Company develops AI software and visual data infrastructure. Quantum Core Capital ("QC Capital"), its AI-powered deep-tech holding and venture-building platform, incubates, invests in and operates businesses across artificial intelligence, robotics, digital infrastructure and the next-generation digital economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include statements regarding the three-phase development plan and reserve space for the ALIF Holding Group Industrial Park; the proposed site holding and transfer arrangements; the target for at least three project companies to establish an on-site presence in the Industrial Park by the end of 2026; Phase I refurbishment and occupancy; subsequent phased development; the proposed establishment of Alif Maritec; planned products, solutions and their intended uses; local manufacturing capabilities; and expected strategic benefits. These statements may be identified by terms such as "plans," "targets," "expects," "intends," "aims," "will," "future" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future results. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include the ability to secure and maintain necessary site rights, complete construction or refurbishment, obtain funding, establish project companies and recruit personnel; the availability of required licenses, permits and regulatory or other approvals; technology development, integration, validation and commercialization; Robo.ai's financial condition and results of operations, limited operating history in its current business, and ability to generate positive cash flow and profits; market demand, competition, operational, legal and economic conditions; and changes in government incentives, subsidies or other policies. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Robo.ai's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual reports on Form 20-F and reports on Form 6-K. All information provided in this press release is as of its date. Robo.ai does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities and should not be construed as an endorsement by any government or government agency.

Media Contacts

ALIF Holding Corporate Communications

Email: info@alifholding.ai

Website: www.alifholding.ai

Robo.ai Inc. Corporate Communications

Email: pr@roboai.group

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