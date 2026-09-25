Wilco LLC: 35 Years of Independence: Armenia as a Jurisdiction for Capital

YEREVAN, Armenia, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thirty-five years after independence, Armenia's first generation of entrepreneursis reaching the point of exits and succession, and the capital they built is looking for institutional management. On the occasion of the anniversary, Armenpress, the country's official news agency, interviewed Irina Belysheva, CEO of Wilco Wealth Management, about Armenia as a jurisdiction for capital.

Belysheva explains that for three decades, private wealth in Armenia was inseparable from operating businesses:

"For a long time, wealth accumulation followed a familiar cycle: profits were either immediately funneled back into company growth or left in classic bank deposits, rather than being treated as an independent institutional asset class."

That model is now changing. A new generation is stepping in: mobile, doing business across several jurisdictions, and approaching risk management and asset structuring differently.

She sees advantages in Armenia's wealth management industry being relatively young.

Unlike mature financial centers, it can be shaped without entrenched legacy systems and thus be more agile and technology-enabled. A compact market further enables an open, professional dialogue between the regulator and the industry, allowing for swift adaptation and continuous refinement of legislation.

Belysheva also highlights Armenia's growing role as a connector between Europe, the Middle East and Asia, as the country integrates into transport corridors such as the North-South route and regional initiatives including the TRIPP project. As capital seeks diversification, she notes, international investors view jurisdictions as balancing points within broader global portfolios.

Regarding the diaspora, Belysheva argues that support based mainly on charity has reached its natural limits. Younger generations increasingly look at Armenia as investors, guided by what she calls "market return plus real impact." Such investors are ready to commit capital when they see promising opportunities, transparent corporate governance and robust protection of their rights.

She also cautions against copying Western family governance templates:

"In our region, business is inextricably tied to personal relationships, respect for older generations, and the unwritten division of roles. Succession mechanisms cannot simply be copied out of a foreign textbook."

The interview also openly addresses the gaps. Armenia's banking sector is liquid and well capitalized, with assets reaching roughly 112% of GDP, yet the local stock and corporate bond markets remain small. She notes that the Government's 2026-2031 Program prioritizes capital market development.

For Belysheva, the key test of the next decade is helping businesses lengthen their planning horizons, so that long-term capital stays in the domestic economy.

Belysheva describes Wilco's role as that of "a reliable co-pilot" for Armenian founders and families: connecting Armenian capital with global markets and helping foreign and diaspora capital come to Armenia.

The full interview is available at: https://armenpress.am/en/article/1261310

Wilco LLC is regulated by the Central Bank of Armenia. This material does not constitute an investment recommendation.

Notes to editors

About Wilco Wealth Management

Wilco Wealth Management (Wilco LLC) is an investment and wealth management firm headquartered in Yerevan, Armenia, regulated by the Central Bank of Armenia.

Media contact:

Lena Gyulkhasyan, Head of PR, Wilco Wealth Management: l.gyulkhasyan@wilco.am

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aeddb46f-2126-4acf-8a86-509d24d4bf68