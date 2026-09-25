Price Bailey appoints Philip Olagunju bolstering its Strategy & Corporate Finance team

LONDON, Sept. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Price Bailey has appointed experienced corporate finance specialist Philip Olagunju as Partner in its Strategy and Corporate Finance team, further strengthening the firm's offering across East Anglia, London and the Home Counties.

Philip joins Price Bailey following almost a decade at PEM, where he was Partner and Head of Corporate Finance. He brings more than 20 years of corporate finance experience, having previously held M&A advisory roles at RSM and BDO, as well as spending time in industry as a Finance Director.

Following graduation from Loughborough University, Philip began his career working across the East Midlands, before moving to London and later advising businesses across the Milton Keynes, Home Counties and London markets. In his previous roles, Philip has acted as lead on a wide range of transactions, company valuations, and strategic advisory projects.

At Price Bailey, Philip will work closely with businesses across the firm's East Anglian and London regions, helping business owners and management teams navigate growth, succession planning and exit strategies. Philip specialises in mergers and acquisitions, management buyouts, fundraising, and corporate finance advisory projects, with particular expertise advising owner-managed businesses on sell-side transactions. Throughout his career, he has worked extensively with entrepreneurial SMEs, typically supporting transactions ranging from £5 million to £50 million in value. His sector experience spans construction, technology, engineering, manufacturing, professional and business services, recruitment and education.

Commenting on his recent appointment to Price Bailey, Philip said: "Price Bailey has always been a firm that I have held in high regard. I was drawn to the quality of the people, the strength of the corporate finance team and the firm's clear commitment to growth.

"I also admire how Price Bailey has chosen to maintain its independence at a time when much of the accountancy profession is experiencing consolidation. That commitment to remaining independent, alongside the firm's strong culture, market reputation and award-winning advisory team, made this an incredibly attractive opportunity.

"I'm delighted to be working alongside many talented individuals within Price Bailey, and I'm looking forward to helping ambitious businesses achieve their growth and succession objectives."

Martin Clapson, Managing Director at Price Bailey, also comments: "Philip is a fantastic corporate finance adviser with a significant track record of supporting entrepreneurial businesses through pivotal moments. I have known Philip for many years and have always been impressed by the depth of his expertise and commitment to clients. I am delighted that Philip is joining Price Bailey.

"His experience will further strengthen our corporate finance offering and support our continued growth. More importantly, it is the calibre of people like Philip that gives me great confidence in Price Bailey's future. By continuing to attract exceptional talent, I am certain we will continue to grow successfully and remain proudly independent."

Philip's professional philosophy centres on growth, ownership, leadership, representation and family, values which have helped shape a career spanning more than two decades in corporate finance.

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