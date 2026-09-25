Plant Growth Regulators Market worth $5.33 billion by 2031- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the plant growth regulator market is estimated at USD 3.72 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 5.33 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2026 to 2031.

Plant Growth Regulators Market Size & Forecast

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2031

2021-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 3.72 billion

USD 3.72 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 5.33 billion

USD 5.33 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 7.4%

Plant Growth Regulators Market Trends & Insights:

The plant growth regulator market is expanding rapidly due to rising demand for higher crop productivity, quality, and efficient growth management. Increasing cultivation of high-value crops, limited arable land, and the shift toward precision and sustainable farming practices are driving adoption. Advancements in formulations and growing acceptance of bio-based regulators further support market growth, making plant growth regulators an integral part of modern agricultural systems.

The Asia Pacific plant growth regulator market will register the highest CAGR of 8.8% during 2026-2031.

By type, the cytokinins segment is expected to dominate the market.

By function, the plant growth inhibitors segment is expected to register a significant CAGR of 8.3%.

By formulation, the wettable powder segment is expected to register a market share of 17.3% in 2031.

By crop type, the cereals & grains segment is expected to dominate the market.

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Demand for plant growth regulators worldwide is growing rapidly, driven by the increasing emphasis on sustainable agriculture practices like organic farming, which in turn increases demand for plant growth regulators that boost plant growth with low externalities in line with sustainable principles. Technological advancements in agriculture also support the market, driving better formulations and product development to improve the efficacy of plant growth regulators. Awareness of the advantages of plant growth regulators, the growing agricultural industry, and government initiatives boosting agricultural development have strengthened demand in this market. These push factors contribute to the global growth of the plant growth regulator market.

The ethylene segment holds a significant market share in the type segment of the plant growth regulator market.

Ethylene holds a significant share in the type segment of the plant growth regulator market because it regulates key physiological processes in crops, such as fruit ripening, flowering, leaf abscission, and stress response. Ethylene is highly versatile for horticultural and field crops, making it important for increasing yield and quality. Key examples include ethylene-releasing compounds such as ethephon, used to synchronize flowering, accelerate fruit ripening, and improve harvesting in major crops like tomatoes, bananas, apples, and cotton. Ethylene-based PGRs are therefore acceptable, given the growing demand for high-value fruits and vegetables; hence, ripening precision and uniformity are crucial prerequisites for market specifications and export regulations. Still, innovations in controlled-release and environmentally friendly ethylene formulations enable high efficacy in minimizing losses, strengthening the dominance of ethylene PGRs. These factors help keep ethylene in a leading position in the global plant growth regulator market.

In the formulation segment, solutions are growing at a significant rate in the plant growth regulator market.

Solutions hold a significant share in the formulations segment of the plant growth regulator market, driven by their ease of application, uniform coverage, and rapid absorption into crops. Liquid solutions enable accurate dosage control and can be used with existing spray equipment, making them suitable for large-scale agricultural operations as well as high-value horticultural crops. Through these formulations, active ingredients can be quickly translocated within the plant, causing rapid physiological responses such as enhanced growth, flowering, or fruit set, and increasing crop stress tolerance. Solution-based PGRs are also versatile and can be applied via foliar sprays, soil drenching, and fertigation systems, broadening their use across crop types, including fruits, vegetables, cereals, and ornamentals. Advances in shade stabilizers and the production of water-soluble formulations also extend shelf life, increase efficacy, and improve environmental safety, further boosting this category's market preference. These attributes have established this formulation as the dominant segment in the global plant growth regulator market.

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Based on region, Europe holds a significant share in the plant growth regulator market.

Europe occupies a significant share in the plant growth regulator market, boasting some of the advanced agri-tech practices and high levels of technologic application in horticulture, have the largest share in the global plant growth regulators market for certain very high-economic-value crops-fruit, vegetables, and cereals. In these countries, especially Germany, France, Italy, and Spain, horticulture and commercial farming systems are well defined, and precision crop management is central to sustaining yields and quality. The regulations in Europe, which enforce an innovative orientation to PGR solutions, are now targeting bio-based and environmentally safe product formulations, contributing further to the market growth. Increased awareness of crop stress management, along with investments in research and development, has led to advanced PGR products with higher efficacy and safety profiles. These factors, along with rising demand for uniform fruit ripening, flowering control, and faster harvest efficiency, position Europe as a key PGR market.

Top Companies in the Plant Growth Regulators Market

The key companies operating in the plant growth regulator market include BASF SE (Germany), Corteva Agriscience (United States), Syngenta Group (Switzerland), FMC Corporation (United States), Nufarm (Australia), Bayer AG (Germany), Tata Chemicals Ltd. (India), UPL (India), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Nippon Soda Co., Ltd. (Japan), SIPCAM OXON S.p.A. (Italy), De Sangosse (France), Dhanuka Agritech Ltd. (India), Sichuan Guoguang Agrochemical Co., Ltd. (China), and Zagro (Singapore).

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Investment Funding Context

The plant growth regulator market is attracting increasing investment as demand rises for crop productivity, yield optimization, and efficient plant-growth management solutions. Investment activity is increasingly focused on biostimulants, hormone-based formulations, microbial and biological growth regulators, and advanced formulation technologies. Companies and technology developers are directing capital toward improving product efficacy, application efficiency, formulation stability, and commercialization capabilities. Funding and strategic investments in these areas reflect growing interest in technologies that regulate plant growth, improve crop development, enhance stress tolerance, and optimize resource utilization. The expansion of intensive and sustainable agriculture, together with the need to improve crop productivity under changing climatic conditions, is expected to continue creating investment opportunities across the plant growth regulators value chain.

Revenue Shift Context

The plant growth regulator market is estimated at USD 3.72 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 5.33 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.4% during 2026-2031. Revenue growth is supported by increasing adoption of auxins, gibberellins, cytokinins, ethylene regulators, abscisic acid, and other plant growth-regulating solutions across commercial agriculture. Demand is being driven by the need to improve crop yield and quality, regulate flowering and fruit development, enhance stress tolerance, and optimize crop production cycles. Fruits & vegetables represent a significant application area because of their high-value production and sensitivity to growth and quality parameters, while Asia Pacific accounts for a significant share of market demand due to its large agricultural base and increasing use of crop productivity-enhancing inputs. Europe is also expected to growth strongly as sustainable crop production, resource-use efficiency, and advanced crop-management practices gain importance.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Mergers and acquisitions in the plant growth regulator market are increasingly focused on expanding crop-management portfolios, strengthening capabilities in plant-growth regulation and biological crop inputs, and gaining access to innovative formulations and technologies. Companies are seeking to complement conventional crop-protection and crop-input offerings with solutions that regulate flowering, fruit development, plant architecture, crop maturity, and stress responses. Acquisitions and strategic investments also enable companies to expand geographic presence, strengthen distribution networks, accelerate product commercialization, and enhance R&D capabilities. Growing demand for higher crop productivity, improved crop quality, controlled plant development, and efficient agricultural input use is expected to support further consolidation. M&A activity is likely to remain concentrated across auxins, gibberellins, cytokinins, ethylene regulators, abscisic acid, and other advanced plant-growth regulation technologies.

PLANT GROWTH REGULATOR MARKET: MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, MARCH 2025-JULY 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description Jun-26 Mergers and Acquisitions GSP Intermediates GSP Crop Science Limited GSP Crop Science completed the acquisition of the remaining 21% stake in GSP Intermediates, increasing its ownership to 100%. GSP Crop Science's portfolio includes plant growth regulators, insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides. (MoneyWorks4Me) Mar-26 Mergers and Acquisitions Crystal Crop Protection FMC India Crystal Crop Protection agreed to acquire FMC India for USD 252 million. The transaction covers FMC India's commercial crop-protection operations and provides Crystal with access to FMC brands, active ingredients, formulated products, and its India crop-protection pipeline. (FMC Corporation) Mar-25 Mergers and Acquisitions Coromandel International NACL Industries Coromandel International entered into an agreement to acquire a controlling stake in NACL Industries. NACL's crop-protection portfolio includes plant growth regulators, while the transaction strengthens Coromandel's presence across crop protection and agri-solutions. (Press Information Bureau)

Company Revenue Share Details

The plant growth regulator market is moderately competitive, with the top five companies-Syngenta Group, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Corteva, and Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.-collectively accounting for approximately 26-36% of the market. The remaining market is fragmented among regional and specialized players, indicating multiple competitors across plant growth regulator formulations and crop applications. The competitive landscape is shaped by broad agricultural input portfolios, product development capabilities, geographic reach, distribution networks, and investments in crop productivity and plant-growth management technologies.

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