ATA Associates, Inc.: ATA Critical Event Services Expands From Three Partners to a Network of More Than 20

Growing industry interest drives a broader network of incident response, investigation, engineering, security, and recovery capabilities

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2026 / ATA Associates today announced a major expansion of ATA Critical Event Services. The initiative has grown from three original partners to a network of more than 20 companies and professionals. This growth follows a noticeable increase in inquiries from oil and gas industry clients seeking coordinated support for serious incidents. The expanded network gives clients broader access to specialized expertise through a single ATA-led resource.

ATA Critical Event Services began with a practical need identified by Bob Swint, CEO of ATA Associates. After a major incident, companies often must locate and manage several specialists while evidence is changing and operations are disrupted. The initial group brought three partners together to improve incident documentation and causation investigation. As client interest increased, ATA Associates added organizations and professionals with complementary expertise. The network now brings together engineering, forensic, scientific, environmental, fire-investigation, security, visualization, and consulting resources for a more unified response.

"I saw a clear need in the oil and gas industry for a resource that could arrive early and document the incident properly. The right technical disciplines also needed to work together to determine what happened and why. ATA Critical Event Services was created to meet that need. Through one coordinated resource, we can help clients protect evidence, reduce uncertainty, and make better decisions from the first response through recovery."

- Bob Swint, CEO, ATA Associates

Each new partner has added depth or a new discipline to the service offering. Capabilities now extend well beyond incident documentation and causation investigation. Response services include rapid deployment, scene inspection, evidence preservation, incident reconstruction, and root cause analysis. Technical services include fire and explosion investigation, engineering analysis, materials failure analysis, laboratory testing, and loss-of-containment investigation. Cybersecurity services include incident analysis to determine the nature, scope, and operational impact of a cyber event. The team also conducts post-incident plant and equipment security assessments to identify vulnerabilities and guide corrective action. Additional capabilities include regulatory review, risk analysis, drone imaging, photogrammetry, 3D modeling, animation, claims support, expert consulting, restart readiness, and operational recovery support.

An innovative model for complex industrial incidents

The innovation is not any single technical discipline. It is ATA Associates' ability to organize several disciplines around one incident from the outset. Traditional responses can become fragmented when separate firms collect information for separate purposes. ATA Critical Event Services improves continuity by preserving a reliable factual record. It also aligns field observations with engineering and laboratory work. The resulting findings can support operational, regulatory, insurance, and legal decisions.

The expanded network allows ATA to assemble a team around the specific demands of an incident. Clients may use only the resources their event requires, and ATA can add disciplines as the investigation develops. This coordinated approach can reduce duplicated effort, close gaps between specialties, and help prevent early response decisions from compromising later analysis. The increase in client inquiries indicates that oil and gas companies are looking for this type of integrated support.

Support across the oil and gas lifecycle

ATA Critical Event Services supports upstream, midstream, and downstream operations. It also serves chemical and petrochemical facilities. Its capabilities apply to drilling and production incidents. They also apply to gathering, pipeline, terminal, and storage events. Other applications include refining and processing losses, chemical releases, equipment failures, control-system failures, fires, explosions, and transportation incidents. The team can respond when an event affects people, property, operations, or the environment.

For operators, owners, contractors, insurers, and counsel, ATA Critical Event Services provides a direct path from urgent response to technical understanding. The team can document conditions before they change and identify credible failure mechanisms. It can also evaluate compliance and risk, communicate complex findings, plan corrective action, and support a responsible return to service.

About ATA Critical Event Services

ATA Critical Event Services is an integrated service offering from ATA Associates. Its network of more than 20 companies and professionals provides coordinated engineering, forensic, scientific, security, and consulting support to the oil, gas, chemical, and petrochemical industries. ATA supports clients before, during, and after significant incidents. Services include rapid response, documentation, evidence preservation, causation investigation, cybersecurity incident analysis, post-incident plant and equipment security assessment, advanced analysis, testing, risk assessment, compliance assessment, visualization, claims support, litigation support, and operational recovery.

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SOURCE: ATA Critical Event Services

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/ata-critical-event-services-expands-from-three-partners-to-a-net-1226382