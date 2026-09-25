China mainstream TOPCon modules held steady for another week as market liquidity remained thin ahead of China's Golden Week holiday, with market participants reluctant to commit to transactions amid uncertainty over forward price direction toward year-end. According to the OPIS Global Solar Markets Report released on Sept. 22, the Chinese Module Marker (CMM), the OPIS benchmark assessment for TOPCon modules below 645W from China, was unchanged at $0.108/W Free-On-Board (FOB) China. Manufacturer offers remained wide-ranging, reflecting differing expectations for prices in the coming months. Industry ...

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