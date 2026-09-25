India added 50.6 GW of solar module and 9.7 GW of cell manufacturing capacity in the first half (1H) of 2026, taking its cumulative solar module manufacturing capacity to 261.7 GW and cell manufacturing capacity to 36.6 GW as of June 2026, according to Mercom India's recently released report, State of Solar PV Manufacturing in India 1H 2026. As of the report's release, cumulative module capacity under the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) List-I stood at 225.5 GW, against nearly 35.5 GW of cumulative cell capacity under ALMM List-II. "Domestic cell shortages have become the biggest ...

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