ACL Digital Recognized with 2026 TSMC OIP Partner of the Year Award for Design Service Excellence

ACL Digital earns recognition at the TSMC 2026 North America OIP Ecosystem Forum for delivering advanced design services for mutual customers across AI, Data Center, and IoT markets.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACL Digital, part of the ALTEN Group, today announced that it has received the 2026 TSMC Open Innovation Platform (OIP) Partner of the Year Award for Design Service Excellence. ACL Digital is a trusted AI-led Digital Enterprise & Systems Engineering Partner driving innovation by designing and building intelligent systems across the full technology stack from chip to cloud.

The 2026 TSMC OIP Partner of the Year Award recognizes ACL Digital's exceptional contributions to providing advanced design services for mutual customers. TSMC announced the award winners at its 2026 North America OIP Ecosystem Forum, a premier event bringing together TSMC's customers and design ecosystem partners.

Through continuous alignment of its technological roadmap, ACL Digital partners with TSMC to enable global enterprises to solve intricate engineering challenges across critical sectors:

Data Center & AI Systems : Delivering optimized silicon design and system architecture to handle heavy AI workloads and enterprise compute demands.

: Delivering optimized silicon design and system architecture to handle heavy AI workloads and enterprise compute demands. IoT & Edge Computing: Designing low-power, high-efficiency semiconductor solutions that empower edge-intelligence ecosystems.

"On behalf of ACL Digital, thank you to TSMC for the prestigious OIP Partner of the Year Award for Design Service Excellence. This recognition reflects our powerful shared vision," said Ramandeep Singh, CEO of ACL Digital. "For years, our deep collaboration has enabled mutual customers to turn complex technology challenges into groundbreaking market realities. By aligning our roadmap to TSMC technology innovations, we continue to push the limits of silicon design performance. Thank you, TSMC, for your trust, your excellence, and your extraordinary partnership."

"This award celebrates a collaboration that delivers immense value to our customers," said Prasanna Shroff, Head of Semiconductor at ACL Digital. "Together, we have successfully enabled next-generation chips for Data Center, AI, and IoT markets, empowering our mutual customers to scale faster. We'd also like to thank the OIP ecosystem for its proactive support in expanding our capabilities through recent advanced node design trainings, helping us deliver an even stronger customer experience. Moving forward, we are fully committed to expanding our footprint in these critical application spaces. We will continue collaborating with TSMC to engineer the future."

Looking ahead, ACL Digital intends to expand its partnership footprint within the TSMC OIP ecosystem, strengthening its design services capabilities to help global clients transform complex silicon ideas into production-ready enterprise solutions.

About ACL Digital

ACL Digital, part of the ALTEN Group, is a trusted AI-led Digital Enterprise & Systems Engineering Partner driving innovation by designing and building intelligent systems across the full technology stack from chip to cloud. By integrating AI and data-powered solutions, we help enterprises accelerate digital transformation, optimize operations, and achieve scalable business outcomes. Partner with us to turn complexity into clarity and shape the future of your organization.

Learn more at www.acldigital.com.

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