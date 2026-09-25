iLOQ Oy: iLOQ and Kimi Räikkönen unlock the next generation in new global campaign

New campaign builds on iLOQ's longstanding relationship with the Räikkönen family, bringing Kimi and aspiring young racer Robin together to explore what one generation can give the next - and a new chapter in Kimi's life as father and mentor

OULU, Finland, Sept. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- iLOQ, a global technology company providing sustainable smart access management solutions that enhance security, flexibility and convenience, has partnered with Formula 1 World Champion Kimi Räikkönen and his son Robin Räikkönen for a new global brand campaign centered on the next generation - and the opportunities that can be created when they are given access to move forward.

Under the theme "The Next Generation Is Coming," the campaign builds on iLOQ's longstanding relationship with the Räikkönen family and its broader history of sports partnerships. Having supported Kimi for many years, iLOQ extended that relationship to Robin as he began his own racing journey. The campaign now follows Kimi and Robin at a moment when their respective relationships with racing look very different. Kimi, who retired from Formula 1 in 2021 after a career spanning more than two decades, is now supporting Robin as he develops his own path in karting. As Robin begins to make his own mark on the track and see results from years of hard work, the campaign captures a coming-of-age moment in that journey - and the perseverance, commitment and independence being passed from one generation to the next.

For Kimi, that has meant exchanging the driver's seat for a new role.

"I'm a mechanic now, so it's different," said Kimi Räikkönen. "I enjoy doing the mechanic work for Robin and supporting him, and trying to explain some corners - maybe you should try this or that. But I always give him his own option. I only say, maybe this could be better, and at least give it a go - and then it's up to him to choose."

The campaign's focus on opening opportunities for the next generation reflects iLOQ's broader vision of what access can enable. Through its battery-free digital locking and mobile access solutions, iLOQ enables secure access to the places people need to enter, while the new campaign takes that idea beyond the literal door to consider what access can make possible.

"Access has always been at the heart of what we do, but what really matters is what it makes possible," said Heikki Hiltunen, iLOQ Board Member and former CEO. "We've worked with Kimi for many years because he personifies many of the values that have shaped iLOQ - integrity, hard work, perseverance, and the confidence and competence to deliver beyond what people expect. Our own story has always been about combining that heritage with innovation and continuing to move forward. Supporting Robin as he begins his own journey feels like a natural next chapter. It's about opening opportunities for the next generation and giving them the freedom to make those opportunities their own."

The campaign marks a different kind of appearance for Räikkönen. Rather than looking back at his Formula 1 career, the campaign focuses on what comes next for his family - racing, the lessons he is passing on to Robin and his belief that young athletes need space to develop independently.

That extends to how Kimi approaches Robin's development. While data and video analysis have become an increasingly familiar part of modern motorsport, Räikkönen says their approach is deliberately more instinctive.

"We don't really look at videos, we don't look at data, and I don't own a computer, so it's slightly different than maybe many others," Räikkönen said. "But I prefer that he learns himself. It's probably going to take longer, but at least he figures out in his own head what is the correct way. And I think if he wants to keep going and try to achieve something in the future, it's the better way."

For Räikkönen, that also means taking a longer view of what success looks like. While results matter, he says watching Robin learn and continue to enjoy racing is more important than any individual finish.

The campaign is led by a cinematic hero film featuring Kimi and Robin together on the racetrack, supported by photography, digital and out-of-home advertising, and a four-part interview content series with Kimi. Conversations explore his transition from racing to supporting Robin, his philosophy on developing young talent, the realities of family life around racing, and what experience has taught him about learning from the past while continuing to look forward.

The campaign will roll out across iLOQ's key global markets through digital out-of-home, social media, print, online video and other channels, alongside iLOQ's own platforms, industry events and partner communications, continuing to build on the longstanding relationship between iLOQ and the Räikkönen family.

For more information about iLOQ and its sustainable smart access management solutions, visit www.iloq.com.

Media materials

Campaign photography and additional Kimi Räikkönen interview content are available here. Campaign video available here.

Media enquiries

Erika Kuorikoski

San Francisco Agency

+358 41 3271472

erika@sanfrancisco.fi

About iLOQ

iLOQ is a technology disruptor that has revolutionized the locking industry by replacing mechanical locking to make life limitless. Battery and cable-free smart locks maximize security, minimize lifecycle costs, and enhance the value and sustainability of properties and infrastructures. iLOQ operates in more than 55 countries with over 1,800 partner locations globally. In 2025, iLOQ had a turnover of €150 million and more than 310 employees. www.iLOQ.com

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