Last Chance to See Hunt Slonem's Through the Looking Glass at One Art Space

Hunt Slonem's first major New York City exhibition in five years closes September 28 in Tribeca

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2026 / There are only a few days left to see Hunt Slonem's "Through the Looking Glass" at One Art Space in Tribeca. Closing Monday, September 28, the exhibition marks Slonem's first major New York City exhibition in five years and brings together paintings and sculpture featuring the rabbits, butterflies and birds that have long been at the heart of his work.

Curated by One Art Space co-owner MaryAnn Giella McCulloh, the exhibition brings together large-scale paintings, smaller works and sculpture layered with color, texture and diamond dust. The works reflect Slonem's longstanding fascination with nature, repetition and the creatures that have populated his imagination for decades. The exhibition featured a Bunny Salon, curated by McCulloh, with walls of Slonem's iconic bunnies captivating guests.

"Hunt's work has such an incredible sense of energy and wonder," says McCulloh. "What I love about this exhibition is the way the color, texture and repetition draw you in, while each piece reveals something different. It's a wonderful opportunity to experience his work here in New York."

One of the exhibition's standout paintings is Pink Ascension (2021), a 77-by-101-inch oil on canvas filled with butterflies against a vivid pink ground. Nearby, Blue Hutch (2025), a 20-by-24-inch oil on wood, features Slonem's familiar rabbits against an intense blue background. Together, the works show the range of the exhibition, from immersive scale to the more intimate quality of his smaller paintings.

Other works on view include Red Sea Migration III (2026), Silver Ascension Travel Tomorrow (2022), White Ascension (August Moon) (2026), Blue Rhapsody Diamond Dust (2023), Totem Fluffle (2026) and Pink Pair (2026), along with the sculpture Rafflesia (2023).

Slonem describes the exhibition as a journey into the imagined world inhabited by his creatures:

"A dream of what I see through the looking glass, where my creatures go, where we cannot see them, following their wonder - wonderland and inspiration, the source of all my creativity. A joyous venture."

- Hunt Slonem

The exhibition opened September 10 with a lively VIP gathering that brought together guests from New York's art, fashion and cultural worlds, including MaryAnn Giella McCulloh, Mei Fung, William McCulloh, Patrick McMullan, Susan Gutfreund, Jamie DeRoy, Jean Shafiroff, Carmen D'Alessio and Maribel Lieberman, Keiko Aoki, among others.

With the exhibition closing Monday, September 28, this is the final opportunity to see Through the Looking Glass in New York.

HUNT SLONEM: THROUGH THE LOOKING GLASS

Final days through Monday, September 28, 2026

One Art Space

23 Warren Street, New York, NY 10007

Open daily, 12-7 PM

Curated by MaryAnn Giella McCulloh

To access selected High-Resolution images: https://bit.ly/4cCppLp Photo Credits: PMC / Paul Bruinooge

To view the full Gallery of Images: https://bit.ly/4xpJsEd Photo Credits: PMC / Paul Bruinooge

To view the full Gallery of Images: https://bit.ly/4yIxczK Photo Credits: PMC / Patrick McMullan

For more information:

One Art Space | Hunt Slonem

Contact: info@oneartspace.com

www.oneartspace.com

IG: @oneartspace | @huntslonem

ABOUT ONE ART SPACE

Founded in May 2011, One Art Space is an independent contemporary gallery in the heart of Tribeca, presenting museum-caliber exhibitions by established and emerging artists from New York and around the world. Led by co-owners and women gallerists MaryAnn Giella McCulloh and Mei Fung, the gallery blends art and curatorial skill with business expertise. Located at 23 Warren Street, the gallery's distinctive ground-floor space features a glass façade that creates an open, dynamic setting for both artists and their work. For more than a decade, One Art Space has championed women artists through its annual Women's History Month exhibitions. McCulloh, whose creative roots were shaped by her father, renowned Batman illustrator Joe Giella, also serves on the Executive Board of the National Association of Women Artists (NAWA), one of the country's longest-standing organizations dedicated to supporting women artists. Recent projects include a sold-out curated presentation of Shepard Fairey at the Hamptons Fine Art Fair, along with exhibitions featuring Al Diaz (SAMO©), Chuck Connelly, Andrew Salgado and Purvis Young, presented during 150 years of Black History Month. The gallery's program brings together influential voices from art history with emerging artists shaping the future of contemporary art.

Our mission is to create a place where the giants of art history and the visionaries of art's future come together in One Art Space.

SOURCE: One Art Space

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/last-chance-to-see-hunt-slonems-through-the-looking-glass-at-one-a-1227058