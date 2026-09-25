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NE

WKN: A2QJTU | ISIN: SE0015245535 | Ticker-Symbol: CD20
Frankfurt
25.09.26 | 20:00
2,764 Euro
-6,62 % -0,196
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NELLY GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NELLY GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,7242,89810:02
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.09.2026 12:00 Uhr
109 Leser
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Nelly Group AB: Josefin Dalum resigns as CFO of Nelly Group

Nelly Group AB's (publ) ("Nelly") CFO, Josefin Dalum, resigns from her position at Nelly for a new role outside the company. She will remain in her role for the duration of her six-month notice period. The recruitment process to find a successor will begin immediately. The finance function will continue to be led as usual in the meantime.

Josefin Dalum has been CFO at Nelly since March 2026.

"I would like to extend a warm thank-you to Josefin for her commitment and contributions during her time at Nelly. We are starting the recruitment process for a successor immediately and will ensure an orderly handover during the notice period. I wish Josefin every success in her new role." says Helena Karlinder-Östlundh, CEO.

"I am grateful for the time I have spent as part of Nelly and would like to thank my colleagues for their excellent collaboration. I will take a great deal with me from my time here," says Josefin Dalum.

For further information, please contact:
Helena Karlinder-Östlundh, CEO
+46 70 300 92 11
ir@nelly.com

About Nelly Group

Nelly is one of the best-loved fashion destinations for young women in the Nordic region. The strength of our offer lies in the combination of our own NELLY brand and carefully selected external brands. Since our launch in 2004, our passion for fashion and products that engage our customers has enabled us to establish a leading position on our core markets as a pioneer in digital direct sales. The company has one million customers in the Nordics online and sales of SEK 1.3 billion per year. Nelly's first physical Flagship Store opened on Drottninggatan in Stockholm in 2023, and we opened our doors on Strøget in Copenhagen in 2025. The group was previously called Qliro Group. Nelly Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in the mid-cap segment with the ticker "NELLY".

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
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