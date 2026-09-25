New shares in Nexcom A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as of 28 September 2026. New shares are issued due to conversion of debt.
|Name:
|Nexcom
|ISIN:
|DK0061417144
|Short name:
|NEXCOM
|Number of shares before change:
|24,968,329 shares
|Change:
|8,200,000 shares
|Number of shares after change:
|33,168,329 shares
|Price:
|· 4,500,000 shares - DKK 1.89
· 3,700,000 shares - DKK 1.3842
|Face value:
|DKK 0.50
|Orderbook ID:
|213765
For further information, please contact Certified Adviser: Kapital Partner A/S
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