New shares in Nexcom A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as of 28 September 2026. New shares are issued due to conversion of debt.

Name: Nexcom ISIN: DK0061417144 Short name: NEXCOM Number of shares before change: 24,968,329 shares Change: 8,200,000 shares Number of shares after change: 33,168,329 shares Price: · 4,500,000 shares - DKK 1.89

· 3,700,000 shares - DKK 1.3842 Face value: DKK 0.50 Orderbook ID: 213765

For further information, please contact Certified Adviser: Kapital Partner A/S