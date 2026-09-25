Jiangsu Provincial People's Government: Chinese Opera Gala Opens in Zhouzhuang, Showcasing 46 Opera Genres Through November

KUNSHAN, China, Sept. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 Chinese Opera Gala (Kunshan) opened September 23 in Zhouzhuang, launching a program of performances, exhibitions and cultural experiences that continues through November. Co-hosted by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the Jiangsu Provincial People's Government, the gala presents 57 excerpts and 10 full-length productions across 46 opera genres. New productions and creative ways to connect with audiences place China's opera traditions in a contemporary setting.

At the opening ceremony, 16 organizations received commemorative certificates recognizing outstanding opera-related media projects from across China. The program also introduced The China Kunqu Opera Blue Book 2026 and Meeting Liang Chenyu - The Origins of Kunqu Opera, an AI-generated micro-drama produced in Kunshan.

On opening day, visitors to Yongqing Garden in Zhouzhuang Ancient Town could take part in an immersive opera experience. The Kunshan Opera Museum opened Flourishing Opera - An Exhibition of Folk Art Masterpieces on Opera from the Collection of the National Art Museum of China. The "See a Hundred Operas, Tour Jiangsu" cultural tourism initiative also began, inviting travelers to explore the province through opera.

The program extends well beyond opening night. Its five main components include opening and closing ceremonies; performances of classic opera excerpts and the techniques that distinguish them; activities to help preserve opera genres at risk of disappearing and bring their practitioners together; a showcase of invited productions; and opera forums and presentations of new work. Three additional programs focus on introducing opera to new audiences, enhancing the Opera Arts Center's presentation of Wenhua Award winners, and bringing opera appreciation and outreach to communities across Jiangsu. A series of "Opera+" events will connect the performances with the province's cultural attractions, businesses and visitor experiences.

Since Kunshan established the gala in 2018, it has held seven editions through 2025, becoming a gathering place for China's living opera traditions. Across those editions, performers have represented all 348 opera genres found nationwide, alongside puppet theater and shadow puppetry. In all, 547 performing organizations have staged 713 productions for more than 214,000 in-person attendees, while online views have exceeded 355 million.

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