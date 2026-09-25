Owe the IRS More Than $10,000? Clear Start Tax Explains How Americans Are Using This IRS Program to Wipe Out Back Taxes

Thousands settle their balance for a fraction of what they owed. The program has existed since 2011, and the assumption that keeps most people from checking is the wrong one.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2026 / Every year, thousands of Americans resolve IRS debt for a fraction of what they originally owed. Most of them had no idea the option existed until someone pointed them to it.

Taxpayers can find out in a few minutes whether their own numbers fall inside the program.

"Most people call us already convinced of the answer, that they make too much or owe too much to get help. That assumption is usually what cost them two or three years of penalties," said a spokesperson for Clear Start Tax.

The mechanism is the IRS Fresh Start Initiative, a set of collection relief programs the agency expanded in 2011 and has adjusted repeatedly since. Clear Start Tax says it remains the most underused tool available to people carrying back-tax debt, largely because taxpayers rule themselves out before they ever check.

Of the Fresh Start paths, one does what most people are hoping for. An Offer in Compromise settles a tax debt for less than the full amount when the IRS agrees the full amount is not collectible from that taxpayer's income and assets. Approved offers can resolve a balance for a small share of the original figure.

"The formula does not care what you earn in the abstract. It cares what is left after the expenses the IRS already allows you, and that is a different number from the one on a pay stub," the spokesperson said.

To help taxpayers judge whether a settlement is realistic in their own case, Clear Start Tax recommends:

Confirm which years are unfiled before assuming which program applies

Open IRS notices rather than setting them aside, since several start countdown clocks

Measure eligibility against allowable living expenses rather than gross income

Act before a Final Notice of Intent to Levy, when the available options narrow sharply

By answering a few questions about what is owed and how many years are unfiled, taxpayers can find out whether they qualify for relief under the IRS Fresh Start Program.

"Two things decide these cases, the numbers and the paperwork. Waiting improves neither," the spokesperson added.

About Clear Start Tax

Clear Start Tax is a nationwide tax resolution and relief firm specializing in helping individuals and businesses address IRS and state tax issues. With a team of experienced tax professionals, the company provides tailored strategies for resolving back taxes, negotiating settlements, and achieving long-term compliance.

Need Help With Back Taxes?

Click the link below:

https://clearstarttax.com/qualifytoday/

(888) 710-3533

Contact Information

Clear Start Tax

Corporate Communications Department

tech@clearstarttax.com

(949) 800-4011

SOURCE: Clear Start Tax

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/owe-the-irs-more-than-10-000-clear-start-tax-explains-how-americ-1222781