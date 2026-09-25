Anthony Linder and Cacomanolis PLLC: Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis, PLLC Expands Cross-Border Capital Markets Practice with New Office in Tokyo's Financial District

WEST PALM BEACH, FL AND TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2026 / Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis, PLLC ("ALC"), a premier international corporate, capital markets, and securities law firm, today announced the formal opening of its new international office in Tokyo, Japan. Located in the landmark Tokyo Sankei Building in the Otemachi financial center, the expansion reinforces ALC's standing as a leading cross-border legal bridge for Japanese enterprises accessing the United States public capital markets.

Operating as lead transaction counsel, in addition to its U.S. practice ALC advises Japanese corporations, boards of directors, and financial sponsors on every principal pathway to the public markets, structuring initial public offerings, de-SPAC transactions, direct listings, and reverse mergers. The Tokyo office provides on-the-ground access to ALC's cross-border securities law practice, delivering senior partner oversight on initial listings on the Nasdaq Stock Market and the New York Stock Exchange, complex cross-border M&A legal advisor engagements, mid-market acquisitions, corporate restructuring.

By structuring cross-border transactions to ensure seamless alignment between the Japanese Companies Act (together with Japanese local counsel) and U.S. regulatory standards, ALC engineers compliant, white-label pathways that navigate SEC compliance counsel expectations, ongoing SEC reporting requirements, and national exchange listing rules cleanly and efficiently.

The establishment of the Tokyo office builds upon an established track record of pioneering transactions and leadership across the Japan-U.S. capital markets corridor. ALC has completed transactions with an aggregate deal value exceeding $25 billion, including serving as securities counsel on the first-ever direct listing of a Japanese-centric enterprise on the Nasdaq Global Market. ALC previously championed and executed the first-ever U.S. initial public offerings on each of Nasdaq and the NYSE involving Japanese common shares rather than American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), an innovative architecture developed in direct coordination with DTC and market infrastructure participants to optimize efficiency and minimize structural friction for Japanese issuers. Underscoring its continuous commitment to thought leadership and institutional market education, ALC served as Platinum Sponsor and featured panelist at the Japan Go IPO Summit in Tokyo in September 2026, addressing executive delegations on capital formation, public market readiness, and multi-jurisdictional compliance.

"Japanese enterprises continue to demonstrate remarkable technological and commercial innovation, and accessing U.S. capital markets represents a transformative milestone for their long-term institutional growth," said Laura Anthony, Founding Partner of ALC. "Our presence in the Sankei Building reinforces our longstanding commitment to the Japan-U.S. corridor. To ensure continuous, senior-level engagement on the ground, my partner Craig Linder plans to spend substantial time throughout the year working directly from our Tokyo office alongside our local clients and advisors. A successful Japanese company U.S. listing requires far more than technical drafting; it demands anticipating SEC reporting scrutiny, corporate governance mandates, and Nasdaq and NYSE listing requirements during the initial deal architecture. As deal makers, our mission is to sit across the table with corporate leadership in Tokyo to plan and structure each cross-border transaction cleanly, compliantly, and with institutional velocity from day one."

ALC brings over two decades of capital markets experience to cross-border mandates, combining an extensive record of published legal scholarship and technical analysis with practical deal execution. Beyond public offerings and exchange listings, ALC provides continuous guidance on ongoing regulatory compliance under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, corporate governance structuring for dual-jurisdiction boards, follow-on public offerings, and cross-border M&A transactions.

To support cross-border communication and executive education, ALC provides bilingual technical analysis across all its platforms. The ALC website is published in both English and Japanese, offering clients and prospective clients access to comprehensive overviews of U.S. securities regulations, exchange standards, and structuring guides. In addition, ALC publishes a weekly legal and capital markets newsletter in both English and Japanese to deliver actionable commentary on regulatory developments, SEC rulemaking, and exchange listing dynamics.

About Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis, PLLC

Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis, PLLC is an international capital markets, securities, corporate and business transactions law firm. For more than two decades the firm has specialized in going public transactions, mergers and acquisitions, registered public and private exempt offerings, corporate finance transactions, Exchange Act and other regulatory reporting requirements, compliance with the initial and ongoing listing requirements of Nasdaq, the NYSE, the NYSE American and OTC Markets, state and federal securities laws, general corporate law and complex business transactions.

Media & Client Inquiries:

Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis, PLLC

Level 27, Tokyo Sankei Building, 1-7-2 Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan 100-0004

1700 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd., Suite 820, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Telephone: +81-3-3242-6147 / U.S. Toll-Free: 877-541-3263

Email: lanthony@alclaw.com

Corporate Website (English & Japanese): https://www.alclaw.com

Legal Research & Thought Leadership: https://www.securitieslawblog.com

SOURCE: Anthony Linder and Cacomanolis PLLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/anthony-linder-and-cacomanolis-pllc-expands-cross-border-capital-1226788