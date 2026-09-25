Researchers in South Korea have developed a new method to upcycle high-purity silver nanoparticles recovered from end-of-life silicon solar panels into electrocatalysts for high-rate carbon monoxide (CO) production. CO is an important industrial feedstock used in the production of chemicals and fuels, including methanol, acetic acid and synthetic hydrocarbons. The recovered silver formed a rough catalyst surface that helped prevent flooding inside the electrolyzer, allowing it to sustain CO production for more than 600 hours. "This work highlights that upcycled photovoltaic waste can serve as ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...