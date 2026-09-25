Solar and storage are advancing rapidly. But are the ways we lead people evolving at the same pace? That question brought industry leaders together for WiSEu and Solar+ panels at Solar & Storage Live UK. The discussion around inclusion moved beyond whether people feel welcome. It examined whether they can influence decisions, contribute ideas and take ownership of solutions. For a sector that needs to attract talent, innovate and grow responsibly, inclusive leadership is a practical capability. Belonging creates the conditions for contribution "Belonging on its own just gets you a room where everyone ...

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