Germany, Austria and Luxembourg have launched a dual-auction mechanism to support the European market ramp-up of renewable electricity-based sustainable aviation fuel (eSAF). The mechanism will bring producers and buyers together, with public subsidies covering the remaining price gap between supply and demand. Germany will provide up to €2 billion ($2.28 billion), while Austria and Luxembourg will each contribute up to €60 million. The supported eSAF volumes are expected to be marketed in the three countries in proportion to their respective funding contributions. The mechanism uses a double-auction ...

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