Montreal entrepreneur and PCD Imports president prepares to introduce French macarons to Canada while exploring international food partnerships at SIAL Paris 2026.

Antonio Lucifero, president of PCD Imports, also known as Più Che Dolci, is preparing to expand the company's Canadian specialty food portfolio with the introduction of French macarons, expected to launch in 2027.

As the exclusive Canadian distributor, PCD Imports aims to bring authentic French pastries to Canadian foodservice operators, retailers, and specialty food businesses.

For Antonio Lucifero, the launch represents another step in developing international supplier relationships and expanding access to European specialty foods in Canada.

Bringing French Pastry Expertise to Canadian Businesses

Macarons have become a recognizable symbol of French pastry craftsmanship, combining delicate almond-based shells with a variety of fillings and flavours.

Through its exclusive distribution agreement, PCD Imports plans to introduce this French specialty to the Canadian marketplace in 2027.

The addition complements the company's existing selection of European specialty foods, including pastries, desserts, croissants, cannoli, and other products intended for commercial food businesses.

Antonio Lucifero's objective is to expand PCD Imports' portfolio with products that help Canadian businesses diversify their offerings while accessing established international suppliers.

Antonio Lucifero Prepares for SIAL Paris 2026

As part of its international sourcing strategy, Antonio Lucifero and PCD Imports are preparing to attend SIAL Paris 2026 as buyers.

Taking place October 17-21, 2026, the international food exhibition will bring together manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and industry professionals from around the world.

The event will provide opportunities to discover new products, evaluate emerging food trends, and explore supplier relationships for the Canadian market.

For Antonio Lucifero, attending international industry events supports PCD Imports' efforts to identify products that create opportunities for Canadian retailers and foodservice businesses.

Building on More Than 30 Years of Entrepreneurship

Based in Montreal, Antonio Lucifero brings more than three decades of business experience to his role as president of PCD Imports.

His broader entrepreneurial portfolio includes real estate investments and five active businesses spanning different industries.

The planned French macaron launch reflects Antonio Lucifero's continued focus on international sourcing, product diversification, and long-term business development.

About PCD Imports

PCD Imports, also known as Più Che Dolci, is a Quebec-based specialty food importer and distributor offering European food products to the Canadian market.

Website: piuchedolci.com

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Contacts:

tony@pcdimports.com