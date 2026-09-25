Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 26.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
+25 Jahre Tiefsee-Erfahrung: Warum der Meeresboden jetzt unsere Aufmerksamkeit braucht
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
CI

WKN: A3DAF9 | ISIN: CA18453K2083 | Ticker-Symbol: 0P90
Frankfurt
25.09.26 | 20:15
0,371 Euro
-0,27 % -0,001
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CLEANTEK INDUSTRIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CLEANTEK INDUSTRIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CLEANTEK INDUSTRIES
CLEANTEK INDUSTRIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CLEANTEK INDUSTRIES INC0,371-0,27 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.