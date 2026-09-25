Mantle Hits Back-to-Back All-Time Highs with 1,473 Tokenized Assets and $476M in Distributed Asset Value

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mantle, the open financial network connecting global market participants to institutional-grade capital market assets on-chain, today announced back-to-back all-time highs across two of the most closely tracked benchmarks in tokenized finance. The total number of tokenized assets on Mantle has crossed 1,473, up from 71 at the start of the year, per Blockworks Research, while total Distributed Asset Value for real-world assets (RWAs) on Mantle has climbed to $476 million, a 110% increase over the past 30 days, per RWA.xyz.

Both milestones reflect the accelerating concentration of institutional-grade real-world assets on Mantle, with the network's tokenized asset count growing more than twentyfold since January.

The Numbers Behind the Growth

The 1,473 tokenized asset count places Mantle among the fastest-growing networks for real-world asset issuance in 2026, driven by an expanding roster of established issuers building on the network, including xStocks for tokenized equities and ETFs, Securitize for tokenized index funds, Ethena for yield-bearing stablecoins, Paxos for regulated dollar issuance and more.The $476.10 million in Distributed Asset Value, more than doubling in a single month, reflects both the scale of individual asset launches and the deepening liquidity behind them, spanning tokenized equities, ETFs, stablecoins, and yield-bearing instruments including the Mantle Vault, which extended into decentralized finance earlier this year alongside Grove, CIAN, and Fluxion.

These milestones follow a series of high-profile listings on Mantle in recent months, including the on-chain listing of tokenized SpaceX equity (SPCXx) simultaneously with the SpaceX IPO; the addition of Franklin Templeton's USPX ETF (USPXx) as one of the first Ethereum Layer 2 networks to bring a tokenized ETF from one of the world's largest asset managers on-chain; and the native minting of USDG, the Paxos-issued regulated stablecoin, joining Mantle to the Global Dollar Network alongside more than 150 partners.

Why the Growth Is Concentrating on Mantle

Real-world assets require infrastructure built for institutional standards: regulated custody, verifiable settlement, deep liquidity, and composable utility. As the largest chain running ZK validity proofs on Ethereum, Mantle delivers verifiable settlement with institutional-grade security, paired with a distribution stack that spans both centralized and on-chain venues through Bybit and Fluxion. Assets on Mantle trade 24/7 through Fluxion's hybrid AMM and Atomic RFQ infrastructure, and remain productive from the moment they land through the network's growing suite of yield products and DeFi integrations.

"These all-time highs reflect what we have been building toward from the start: borderless access to global capital markets, on infrastructure that can carry them at scale," said Emily Bao, Key Advisor at Mantle and Head of Spot at Bybit. "Every asset that lands on Mantle brings us closer to a network where anyone, anywhere, can reach institutional-grade opportunities without the barriers that have historically defined them."

About Mantle

Mantle is the open financial network connecting global market participants to institutional-grade capital market assets on-chain. With institutional-grade infrastructure and a composable ecosystem anchored by MNT within Bybit and built out through core projects including mETH, fBTC, and MI4, Mantle serves as the destination where institutional RWA capital concentrates on-chain. For more information visit mantle.xyz.

For media enquiries, please contact: contact@mantle.xyz

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