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WKN: 710000 | ISIN: DE0007100000 | Ticker-Symbol: MBG
Xetra
25.09.26 | 17:35
41,285 Euro
+0,10 % +0,040
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
DAX
Eurozone 50
Prime Standard
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
41,17041,52510:14
41,33041,60025.09.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MERCEDES-BENZ
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG41,285+0,10 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.