New York Stock Exchange: Babylist Opens 20,000 Square Foot Showroom in New York City: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on September 25th

Babylist's new showroom is designed for the entire early parenting journey. Features include dedicated stroller test tracks, a Volvo for hands-on car seat installation practice, and a 600-square-foot model apartment where parents can see how baby gear fits and functions in a real-world living space. Chief Marketing + Experience Officer Jill Cress will join NYSE Live to discuss why Babylist specifically chose New York City for the showroom's destination.

Energy tech firm Hyliion dual lists on NYSE Texas. The Texas-based company says that the move connects it to the capital markets fueling Texas' energy and technology growth. Founder + CEO Thomas Healy will join NYSE Live to discuss the strategy of dual-listing and the role its home state of Texas plays in Hyliion's momentum.

Investors monitor elevated Treasury yields and rate decision data. The 30-year U.S. Treasury yield reached its highest level since 2004 this week. New data shows that roughly 70% of traders anticipate the Fed to raise interest rates next month



Opening Bell

Operation Lifesaver, Inc. recognizes the 10th annual See Tracks? Think Train Week

Closing Bell

XPRIZE celebrates the XPRIZE Wildfire Awardees

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

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