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PR Newswire
25.09.2026 15:00 Uhr
348 Leser
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New York Stock Exchange: Babylist Opens 20,000 Square Foot Showroom in New York City: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on September 25th

  • Babylist's new showroom is designed for the entire early parenting journey.
    • Features include dedicated stroller test tracks, a Volvo for hands-on car seat installation practice, and a 600-square-foot model apartment where parents can see how baby gear fits and functions in a real-world living space.
    • Chief Marketing + Experience Officer Jill Cress will join NYSE Live to discuss why Babylist specifically chose New York City for the showroom's destination.
  • Energy tech firm Hyliion dual lists on NYSE Texas.
    • The Texas-based company says that the move connects it to the capital markets fueling Texas' energy and technology growth.
    • Founder + CEO Thomas Healy will join NYSE Live to discuss the strategy of dual-listing and the role its home state of Texas plays in Hyliion's momentum.
  • Investors monitor elevated Treasury yields and rate decision data.
    • The 30-year U.S. Treasury yield reached its highest level since 2004 this week.
    • New data shows that roughly 70% of traders anticipate the Fed to raise interest rates next month

Opening Bell
Operation Lifesaver, Inc. recognizes the 10th annual See Tracks? Think Train Week

Closing Bell
XPRIZE celebrates the XPRIZE Wildfire Awardees

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/babylist-opens-20-000-square-foot-showroom-in-new-york-city-nyse-content-update-302890268.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.