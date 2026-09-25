Aesthetic Surgery Center Wins First Place in Two Categories in the 2026 Best of Naples Community's Choice Awards

Naples voters named the practice Best Cosmetic/Plastic Surgery Center for the ninth time in ten years and selected Dr. Anurag Agarwal as Best Plastic Surgeon for the third consecutive year.

NAPLES, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2026 / Aesthetic Surgery Center has received first place in two categories of the 2026 Best of Naples Community's Choice Awards, the annual program presented by the Naples Daily News and decided by public vote. The practice was voted Best Cosmetic/Plastic Surgery Center, and its owner and medical director, Dr. Anurag Agarwal , was voted Best Plastic Surgeon.

The 2026 first place results are:

Best Cosmetic/Plastic Surgery Center: Aesthetic Surgery Center

Best Plastic Surgeon: Dr. Anurag Agarwal

With this year's results, Aesthetic Surgery Center has been voted Best Cosmetic/Plastic Surgery practice in Naples for 9 of the last 10 years by the Naples Daily News Best of Naples awards. Dr. Agarwal has now been voted Best Plastic Surgeon in Naples for three consecutive years: 2024, 2025, and 2026.

Aesthetic Surgery Center earned first place in two 2026 Best of Naples Community's Choice Awards categories.

How the Naples Community's Choice Awards Are Decided

The Naples Community's Choice Awards rely on public participation from start to finish. No panel or committee selects the winners. Area residents first nominate the businesses and professionals they would like to see recognized, and the five most frequently nominated in each category advance to a voting round. Votes are limited to one per day, per category, for each participant.

For the 2026 program, nominations were open from April 2 through April 23, and voting took place from June 10 through June 24. Winners were announced on September 11 at the program's awards gala, held at The Ritz-Carlton, Naples, and the full list of winners and finalists was published in a special section of the Naples Daily News on September 13.

The program spans more than 160 categories and recognizes more than 480 businesses and organizations each year, from restaurants and home services to medical practices. Both of the categories won by Aesthetic Surgery Center and Dr. Agarwal fall within the Beauty & Health division, which also includes categories for dermatology, medical spas, and several surgical specialties.

Nine First Place Results in Ten Years

Aesthetic Surgery Center first received the Best of Naples award for its category in 2017. The nine winning years are 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2023, 2024, 2025, and 2026.

Because the awards are determined by residents rather than by industry organizations, a record of this length reflects the experience of patients and their families over many years, not a single season of voting. Many of the practice's patients return over time for both surgical and non-surgical care.

The practice describes its model as specialty driven. Rather than having each physician perform every type of procedure, the surgeons of Aesthetic Surgery Center concentrate on the areas in which they completed advanced training. Patients considering facial surgery consult with a surgeon whose practice is devoted to the face and neck, while patients interested in breast surgery, body contouring, or hair restoration see a surgeon with dedicated training in those procedures.

Dr. Anurag Agarwal Voted Best Plastic Surgeon for the Third Consecutive Year

Dr. Agarwal is a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon, certified by the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (ABFPRS) and the American Board of Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery. He completed his fellowship in facial plastic and reconstructive surgery at Emory University School of Medicine in 2005 and joined Aesthetic Surgery Center that same year. Today, he is the owner and medical director of the practice, and he limits his surgical work to the face and neck.

Dr. Agarwal is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and served as President of the Florida Society of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery from 2011 to 2013. He has been a member of the ABFPRS Board of Directors since 2020 and has served as a guest examiner for the ABFPRS since 2009. In 2016, he received the Maintaining Excellence in ABFPRS Certification Award for earning the highest score in the United States on that year's ABFPRS Maintenance of Certification examination. He has been recognized annually as a Castle Connolly Top Doctor since 2015.

Dr. Agarwal developed the Uplift procedure, a deep plane approach to rejuvenating the jawline, lower cheek, and neck. The technique preserves the natural attachments between the skin and the underlying muscle layer. It then releases the muscle layer from the deeper structures that hold it in place, which allows that layer to glide upward without tension and to carry the overlying skin and facial fat pads with it.

His approach to facial rejuvenation is built on the view that not every face needs every area lifted. Each surgical plan is based on the patient's individual anatomy, the specific areas of concern, and the patient's goals, and not on a procedure label. Outside of his practice, Dr. Agarwal serves as a volunteer physician with the Neighborhood Health Clinic in Naples.

A Surgical Team with Distinct Areas of Focus

The Best Cosmetic/Plastic Surgery Center award recognizes the practice as a whole. In addition to Dr. Agarwal, the surgical team includes Dr. Casey Holmes and Dr. Jason Dudas.

Dr. Holmes is a plastic and reconstructive surgeon certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery, with fellowship training in aesthetic and reconstructive surgery of the face, breast, and body. Dr. Dudas is certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery, the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, and the American Board of Hair Restoration Surgery. Dr. Dudas joined the practice in 2024, and his work centers on hair transplantation and hairline lowering surgery.

Together, the surgeons offer facelift surgery, rhinoplasty and revision rhinoplasty, eyelid surgery, breast surgery, abdominoplasty, liposuction, and hair restoration, along with injectables, laser treatments, and the services of the practice's Skin Spa.

Surgery is performed in the practice's two on-site surgical suites, which are registered with the State of Florida and accredited by the American Association for Accreditation of Ambulatory Surgery Facilities (AAAASF). Accreditation requires a facility to meet nationally recognized standards for patient safety and quality of care. Recovery areas are separate and private.

A Message of Thanks to Voters

Dr. Agarwal, Dr. Holmes, Dr. Dudas, and the entire team at Aesthetic Surgery Center extend their appreciation to everyone who took the time to vote and to support the practice. Community members nominated and voted over a period of several weeks this spring and summer, and the practice recognizes that these awards exist only because patients, their families, and neighbors chose to take part.

About Aesthetic Surgery Center

Aesthetic Surgery Center is a plastic surgery practice located at 1175 Creekside Parkway, Suite 100, Naples, FL 34108, serving patients from Naples, Fort Myers, and the surrounding Southwest Florida communities. The practice offers facial plastic surgery, breast surgery, body contouring, hair restoration, and non-surgical treatments. Its surgeons, Dr. Anurag Agarwal, Dr. Casey Holmes, and Dr. Jason Dudas, provide individualized care in an AAAASF-accredited surgical facility.

To schedule a consultation, contact Aesthetic Surgery Center or call 239-594-9100.

Contact Information

Dr. Anurag Agarwal

Medical Director

Aesthetic Surgery Center

239-594-9100

SOURCE: Aesthetic Surgery Center

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/aesthetic-surgery-center-wins-first-place-in-two-categories-in-the-20-1225892