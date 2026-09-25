Sellvia LLC: Sellvia Earns 13 G2 Badges in Fall 2026 Reports, Including Leader and Best Relationship

Recognized across usability, ROI, and customer relationships based on verified user reviews.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2026 / Sellvia, a leading all-in-one ecommerce platform, today announced it has earned 13 badges in G2's Fall 2026 Reports, reinforcing its position as one of the highest-rated commerce platforms on the world's largest software marketplace.

The badges span four G2 index categories - Relationship, Usability, Results, and Grid - recognizing Sellvia for strong performance in customer satisfaction, ease of use, and return on investment. All ratings are based on verified reviews from real users.

Sellvia's Fall 2026 G2 recognitions include:

Grid and Momentum Reports:

Leader (Overall and Small-Business)

(Overall and Small-Business) Momentum Leader

Relationship Index:

Best Relationship (Overall and Small-Business)

(Overall and Small-Business) Easiest To Do Business With (Overall and Small-Business)

Usability Index:

Easiest To Use (Overall and Small-Business)

(Overall and Small-Business) Easiest Admin (Overall and Small-Business)

Results Index:

Best Estimated ROI (Overall and Small-Business)

The company also holds G2's Users Love Us badge, awarded to products with 20 or more reviews averaging 4.0 stars or higher.

"Winning a single G2 badge is meaningful. Earning 13 in a single report cycle tells us that our customers see value across the entire experience - from onboarding to daily use to bottom-line results," said Ilia Dolgikh, CEO and Co-founder of Sellvia. "These aren't editorial picks. They come directly from the people who use the platform every day."

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, with more than 100 million annual visitors relying on verified reviews to make purchasing decisions. Rankings are determined by proprietary algorithms that factor in customer satisfaction scores, market presence, and review recency.

The Fall 2026 recognitions follow a series of industry awards for Sellvia, including placement on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies (No. 591 overall, No. 97 in California), as well as honors from the TITAN Business Awards, Hermes Creative Awards, MarCom Awards, and dotCOMM Awards.

About Sellvia

Sellvia is a full-scale ecommerce ecosystem offering end-to-end solutions for launching, managing, and growing online businesses. Founded by a team of entrepreneurs and software developers, Sellvia combines cutting-edge technology, U.S.-based fulfillment, and expert support to empower solopreneurs globally. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company is committed to simplifying online retail. Learn more at sellvia.com.

Media Contact:

Polina Beletskaya

Marketing Director

polina.beletskaya@sellvia.com

SOURCE: Sellvia LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/sellvia-earns-13-g2-badges-in-fall-2026-reports-including-leader-1226542