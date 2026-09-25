RedChip Companies, Inc.: Join Edge Total Intelligence's Live Investor Webinar: Advancing Real-Time Operations and Digital-Twin Technology for Mission-Critical Organizations

Learn how edgeTI's defense-ready edgeCore platform unifies disparate systems, applications and data into a real-time operating environment without costly rip-and-replace projects

Management to discuss growing defense-sector momentum, 211% first-half revenue growth, expanding recurring revenue, the land-and-expand software model, and multiple growth levers across organic expansion and M&A

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2026 / RedChip Companies will host an investor webinar on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, at 4:15 p.m. ET with Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (OTCQB:UNFYF)(TSXV:CTRL).

The exclusive event will feature Jason Nichols, CEO, and Jim Barrett, Executive Chair, who will provide an overview of edgeTI's strategy to deliver real-time operations and digital-twin technology to mission-critical organizations across defense, government and enterprise markets. The presentation will focus on the Company's edgeCore platform, which connects disparate systems, applications and data sources into a unified, interactive operating environment, enabling customers to monitor operations, identify issues and take action without replacing their existing technology infrastructure.

Management will discuss edgeCore's differentiated position in mission-critical environments, including its Technology Readiness Level 9 (TRL 9) operational readiness, the highest technology-readiness level, and more than 400 pre-built integrations designed to support rapid, repeatable implementations. The platform has been deployed across organizations including NATO, the U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, Department of Veterans Affairs and Department of Energy, as well as commercial enterprises. Management will also discuss the years invested in government certifications and, authorities to operate that support the Company's position in defense and government markets.

The webinar will highlight edgeTI's growing defense-sector validation and commercial momentum. The Company secured approximately US$3.9 million of new defense contracts in the first half of 2026, including wins across maritime, aviation, border patrol and the U.S. Navy Digital SEA. During the same period, revenue increased 211% year-over-year.

Management will also review the Company's high-margin, land-and-expand software model. edgeTI generally enters one- to five-year customer contracts that are paid in advance, with pricing based on users and integrations, creating opportunities for expansion within customer accounts. According to management, the edgeCore product generates approximately 77% gross margin alongside other project work involving its newly acquired maritime and aviation software assets. The Company currently serves approximately 20 customers across government and commercial markets.

The presentation will also address the structural growth drivers behind edgeTI's strategy, including defense modernization and increasing adoption of digital-twin technology. The Company's platform is applicable across defense, manufacturing, energy and other asset-intensive industries, with management increasingly focused on larger defense programs where contract opportunities can exceed typical commercial deployments.

Nichols and Barrett will also discuss edgeTI's multiple growth levers, including expansion within existing and new customer programs, scaling through channel and technology partners, and the Company's strategy to pursue complementary, profitable defense-technology acquisitions. Management will discuss how these initiatives could broaden edgeTI's capabilities and position the Company to pursue larger U.S. defense programs.

A live question and answer session will follow the presentation.

To register for the free webinar, please visit: https://www.redchip.com/webinar/UNFYF/84306527959

Questions can be pre-submitted to UNFYF@redchip.com or online during the live event.

About Edge Total Intelligence

edgeTI provides operational intelligence software and solutions for defense, maritime, manufacturing, critical infrastructure and government organizations whose systems by design cannot be consolidated. Its edgeCore platform creates a unified, real-time operational picture and enables governed action across those systems, with approvals, controls and evidence preserved. Customer data remains in place and under the customer's control. Having attained Technology Readiness Level 9, edgeTI solutions have been authorized to operate and deployed in classified environments. edgeTI is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, with operations in the United States, Canada, Australia and Serbia.

Website: https://ir.edgeti.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/edgeti YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/edgetechnologies

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. Founded in 1992 as a small-cap research firm, RedChip gained early recognition for initiating coverage on emerging blue chip companies such as Apple, Starbucks, Daktronics, Winnebago, and Nike. Over the past 34 years, RedChip has evolved into a full-service investor relations and media firm, delivering concrete, measurable results for its clients, which have included U.S. Steel, Perfumania, Cidara Therapeutics, and Celsius Holdings, among others. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US and CNBC; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

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Disclaimer

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Certain statements regarding Edge Total Intelligence Inc. ("edgeTI") and its business, technology, customer programs, defense opportunities, growth strategy, acquisition strategy, plans and prospects may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Investors should review edgeTI's filings with applicable securities regulators for additional information regarding the Company and the risks associated with an investment in its securities.

RedChip Companies, Inc. provides investor relations and media services to Edge Total Intelligence and receives compensation for those services. Visit https://www.redchip.com/legal/disclosures for details. The information regarding Edge Total Intelligence contained in this release has been derived from information provided by the Company or from publicly available sources. RedChip does not independently verify all such information and makes no representation or warranty as to its accuracy or completeness. Nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-407-644-4256 | 1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

UNFYF@redchip.com

SOURCE: RedChip Companies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/join-edge-total-intelligences-live-investor-webinar-advancing-re-1227109