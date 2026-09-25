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ACCESS Newswire
25.09.2026 15:02 Uhr
291 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Fragrance Outlet Continues Expansion with New Store at The Mills at Jersey Gardens

ELIZABETH, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2026 / Fragrance Outlet, a leading national retailer of designer fragrances, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location at The Mills at Jersey Gardens in Elizabeth, New Jersey.

The new store marks another exciting step in the continued growth of the Fragrance Outlet brand, bringing its signature assortment of high-quality fragrances at exceptional value to one of New Jersey's premier shopping destinations. Shoppers at The Mills at Jersey Gardens can explore a wide selection of authentic designer and niche perfumes, colognes, and gift sets from top brands.

"We're excited to continue expanding the Fragrance Outlet brand with our newest location at The Mills at Jersey Gardens," said Pam Sullivan, Vice President of Stores. "This is an incredible shopping destination, and we look forward to welcoming both local customers and visitors while providing the quality, value, and exceptional service that define the Fragrance Outlet experience."

The store features a modern layout and a knowledgeable team ready to assist customers in finding the perfect scent for any occasion. Whether shopping for a personal fragrance or a gift, guests can expect a welcoming and personalized in-store experience.

Fragrance Outlet's growth will continue through the holiday season, with another new location planned to open at Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, in December. The upcoming opening will bring the Fragrance Outlet shopping experience to one of the country's most recognized retail destinations as the brand continues expanding its presence across the United States.

Fragrance Outlet is a leading specialty retailer offering a wide selection of genuine designer fragrances at exceptional value. With over 100 locations across the United States, Fragrance Outlet provides customers access to top brands in perfumes and colognes, along with knowledgeable service to help find the perfect scent for any occasion.

Focused on both quality and affordability, Fragrance Outlet partners directly with trusted suppliers to ensure authenticity while delivering competitive pricing. The brand is committed to creating an inviting shopping experience where customers can explore, discover, and enjoy luxury fragrances without the luxury price tag.

For more information about Fragrance Outlet and store locations, visit fragranceoutlet.com and follow @fragranceoutlets on Instagram and Facebook, and @fragrance.outlets on TikTok.

Bonnie Stiehm
Fragrance Outlet Contact
bonnie.stiehm@fragranceoutlet.com

SOURCE: Fragrance Outlet



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/fragrance-outlet-continues-expansion-with-new-store-at-the-mills-at-je-1227122

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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