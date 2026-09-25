Enforced by the U.S. Department of Commerce, a 15% Section 232 tariff on imports of polysilicon products takes effect on December 4, leaving developers with a narrowing window to secure lower-cost supply. Anza, a solar and energy storage data and analytics company, recommends that developers prioritize inventory already in the U.S. and evaluate which additional shipments can clear customs before the December 4 deadline. Developers should also lock in domestic-content supply, including considering whether blending domestic and imported products could reduce overall CapEx. At the same time, they ...

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