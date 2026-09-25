Growatt said it will raise prices for string inverters, hybrid and storage inverters, commercial and industrial (C&I) storage cabinets, and residential storage systems by around 5% to 10% from Oct. 8. The company attributed the adjustment to higher raw-material costs, tighter supplies of some core components and rising manufacturing expenses. Sungrow had already implemented price increases of around 5% to 15% for several categories of solar inverters from Sept. 20. China South-to-North Water Diversion Group finalized its 2026-27 module framework procurement this week, covering 1.3 GW of products. ...

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