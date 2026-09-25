Austrian agrivoltaics specialist EWS has reported a 14% increase in winter wheat yield at its Sonnenfeld research site in Bruck an der Leitha compared with a control area without PV modules. The company attributes the result partly to shading and changes in the microclimate beneath its tracking PV arrays. The result was recorded in the site's 12-meter-wide cultivation strips during the dry summer of 2026, according to EWS. The company said partial shading from the PV modules can provide some protection for crops and soil during periods of high temperatures and affect factors including soil moisture ...

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