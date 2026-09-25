At SILMO Paris 2026, Meta-Bounds Brings Optical Breakthroughs for Stylish and Full-function Display AI Eyewear

PARIS, Sept. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SILMO Paris 2026 has opened in Paris. Founded in 1967, it stands as Europe's largest and most authoritative optical trade-show that shapes trends across the global eyewear industry. As a global innovation pioneer in consumer-level display AI eyewear, Meta-Bounds brings its lightweight optical expertise to this high-profile event and showcases two differentiated reference design solutions built for real-world market demands.

Leveraging in-depth consumer insights, Meta-Bounds expands its product portfolio into two clear tracks: stylish everyday wear and high-performance full-function usage. Both reference designs are engineered to empower global brand partners to address evolving market needs, reduce product development cycles and set new industry benchmarks for consumer-level display AI eyewear.

Addressing the common pain point of inflexible, stylistically limited display AI eyewear designs, Meta-Bounds presents its 25g ultra-light stylish display AI eyewear. Highlighting replaceable front frames, its modular architecture supports easy frame switching for leisure, commuting and business scenarios, alongside comprehensive brand-level customisation services. Powered by Meta-Bounds' proprietary resin diffractive waveguide technology, the 25g reference design delivers all-day-ready capabilities including AI voice assistant, real-time translation, smart navigation and teleprompter, merging smart-device functionality into everyday outfits.

Tailored for professionals, overseas students, hearing-impaired communities and senior users, the 42g binocular all-round display AI eyewear breaks the industry-long dilemma of choosing between full-feature performance and lightweight form factor. It integrates a 2000-nit binocular high-brightness display, 12-MP cameras and a 5-MIC+VPU noise-reduction audio system, turning display AI eyewear into a practical productivity tool for high-frequency daily use.

At the show, Meta-Bounds also unveiled two conceptually-opposite original ID designs. One draws inspiration from natural organisms for relaxed outdoor aesthetics, while the other adopts precise geometric structures for multi-scenario urban lifestyles. The dual aesthetics offer fresh perspectives to break consumer-level display AI eyewear design homogenization.

Meta-Bounds is the world's only enterprise delivering end-to-end capabilities spanning underlying optical materials, wafers, waveguides, light engines, front frames and entire solutions. Driven by continuous core optical innovation, the firm has secured three CES Global Innovation Awards within two years, after completing 13 generations of lightweight display AI eyewear prototype iterations. Meta-Bounds maintains deep collaborations with global industry leaders including SoftBank, OPPO, Lenovo, ZTE, Otsuka Corporation and Transsion. Going forward, Meta-Bounds will keep advancing optical innovation to accelerate large-scale adoption of consumer-level display AI eyewear worldwide.

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