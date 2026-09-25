Aegis Capital Corp. Announces the Launch of Our Newly Designed Website

Aegis Capital Corp. (www.aegiscapcorp.com) a full-service wealth management, financial services and investment banking firm is pleased to announce the launch of our newly designed website

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2026 / Aegis is proud to introduce its newly redesigned website, marking the next chapter in the evolution of the firm and its commitment to delivering an exceptional experience for our clients, advisers, and issuers. Developed over several months, the new Aegis website represents a significant investment in how we communicate our capabilities, expertise, and the breadth of solutions we provide. The redesigned platform offers a sophisticated, streamlined experience designed to make it easier for clients and industry professionals to understand the depth of Aegis and the value we bring to every relationship.

The new website preserves the substance and integrity of Aegis' existing platform while elevating the presentation of the firm's capabilities, accomplishments, and comprehensive suite of products and services. Enhanced navigation and a more intuitive structure allow visitors to engage more directly with the information that matters most. The update reflects the continued evolution of Aegis as a dynamic financial services firm-one that is responsive to an increasingly sophisticated marketplace while remaining focused on the relationships and expertise at the center of our business.

Aegis remains committed to providing clients, advisers, and issuers with access to differentiated opportunities, thoughtful expertise, and a comprehensive platform designed to support their objectives.

We invite you to experience the new Aegis, www.aegiscapcorp.com

Robert Eide, Aegis' CEO, commented: "This new chapter brings renewed momentum to Aegis and reinforces our commitment to remaining at the forefront of the financial industry. Aegis is continually evolving, anticipating the needs of those we serve, and setting a higher standard for the client experience. Our focus remains on creating meaningful value by delivering differentiated opportunities, thoughtful expertise, and responsive dependable support."

Michael Pata, Aegis' Head of Business Development, commented: "With a more sophisticated structure, streamlined layout, and enhanced functionality, the new website provides a more intuitive experience, allowing visitors to discover who we are, explore our capabilities, and better understand the breadth of solutions we offer. This transformation reflects the way Aegis approaches its business-with a commitment to continuous improvement, innovation, and adaptability. As the financial landscape continues to evolve, Aegis remains focused on staying ahead of the curve, strengthening our platform, and delivering an exceptional level of service and value to our clients, issuers, and advisers."

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation "Aegis" has been in business for over 40 years catering to the needs of private clients, institutions and corporations. Aegis was founded in 1984 and offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.Aegis is able to provide quality service through its primary clearing relationship with RBC Clearing & Custody whose parent company, Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY), is one of the world's leading diversified financial services companies. Member: FINRA / SIPC.

Any questions contact:

Michael Pata, Head of Business Development

Telephone: 1-212-813-1010

mpata@aegiscap.com

www.aegiscapcorp.com

SOURCE: Aegis Capital Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/aegis-capital-corp.-announces-the-launch-of-our-newly-designed-websi-1227130