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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.09.2026 15:46 Uhr
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Yacht Club de Monaco: M/Y Dagger joins the SEA Index: HSH Prince Albert II discovers Benetti's new hybrid yacht

MONACO, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the occasion of the 35th Monaco Yacht Show, HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco, President of the Yacht Club de Monaco, visited the Benetti B.Now67M hybrid M/Y Dagger built by the Italian shipyard, which now joins the fleet of yachts certified by the SEA Index.

This certification reflects the ongoing collaboration between Benetti and the Yacht Club de Monaco in support of more sustainable and responsible yachting. It also demonstrates the Italian shipyard's commitment to integrating practical solutions designed to reduce yachts' environmental impact while maintaining their performance and comfort.

SEA Index: a standard in constant evolution developed by the Yacht Club de Monaco, the SEA Index is an independent environmental standard for assessing and comparing yachts' CO2 emissions. Certified by Lloyd's Register and based on measurable data, it provides owners and industry professionals with a tool designed to encourage the continuous improvement of the global fleet's environmental performance.

More than 130 yachts over 24 metres are currently certified. Since the beginning of the 2026 season, certification has also been available to boats from 10 metres, significantly broadening its scope across the global fleet while maintaining an independent and rigorous methodology. This development marks a new milestone for the SEA Index, with the ambition of supporting a growing number of yachting stakeholders in measuring and improving their environmental performance.

Beyond carbon, the scheme was expanded in 2026 with a dedicated Air Quality certification, developed with AtmoSud, covering in particular nitrogen oxides (NOx) and particulate matter. A future development could also incorporate the measurement of underwater radiated noise, further broadening the assessment of yachts' environmental impact.

Following the 67-metre M/Y Kasper 7, the first Benetti yacht to obtain SEA Index certification, M/Y Dagger now joins the initiative. This new certification further strengthens the shipyard's presence within the community of yachts committed to a more responsible approach to navigation.

M/Y Dagger, a hybrid architecture designed for efficiency
With M/Y Dagger (FB288), Benetti has developed a hybrid architecture combining conventional propulsion, electric technologies and latest-generation salt batteries. This modular configuration enables the yacht's operation to be adapted to different navigation scenarios and, whenever conditions allow, to prioritise more efficient energy use.

The technology also helps reduce noise and vibrations while improving onboard comfort. The project therefore reflects the pursuit of a balance between energy efficiency, performance and quality of life.

Through this new SEA Index certification, Benetti continues its commitment alongside the Yacht Club de Monaco to support the evolution of yachting towards more responsible practices, using innovation and the measurement of environmental performance as tangible drivers of progress.

For more information:
Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cba7095e-f7c1-4e74-98cd-f45aa1d8907d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a515ff80-97bf-44d9-9618-95482c94d531


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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