The Adler Fund Announces the Release of Adam Adler's The Leverage Game

CHARLESTON, SC / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2026 / The Adler Fund announced the release of The Leverage Game: How Winners Build Wealth, Create Power, and Raise Unhackable Kids, a new book by Adam Adler, Founder and Managing Partner of The Adler Fund. The book examines entrepreneurship, technology, artificial intelligence, decision-making, personal discipline, and modern parenting through the experiences and perspectives Adler has developed throughout his career.

The Leverage Game explores how systems, technology, relationships, and strategic decision-making can shape professional and personal outcomes. Across 13 chapters, Adler examines topics including entrepreneurship, artificial intelligence, technology, real estate, leadership, parenting, and the changing relationship between children and digital devices.

The book draws on Adler's experiences building businesses and working across different industries, as well as his experiences as a competitive athlete and entrepreneur. These experiences inform discussions throughout the book about discipline, preparation, decision-making, accountability, and adapting to changing circumstances.

A central concept introduced in the book is the idea of becoming "unhackable." Adler uses the term to describe developing attention, discipline, independent thinking, and decision-making skills that can help children navigate an increasingly digital environment. The book examines the role parents can play in helping children develop these capabilities while maintaining a balanced relationship with technology.

The book also explores the relationship between financial resources and personal capability. Adler examines how skills, judgment, discipline, and practical knowledge can influence a person's ability to manage changing circumstances and make informed decisions over time.

"The Leverage Game brings together experiences and ideas that have shaped the way I approach business, technology, leadership, and parenting," said Adam Adler, Founder and Managing Partner of The Adler Fund. "I wanted to examine these subjects together and provide readers with a practical perspective on the systems, habits, and decisions that influence how we work, build, and prepare for the future."

A significant section of the book draws from Adler's experience developing Wyzly with his daughter. Wyzly is an AI-powered educational platform designed to provide children with educational activities and give parents tools to manage and monitor their children's digital experiences.

The book uses the development of Wyzly as an example of how technology can be incorporated into family routines and educational experiences. Adler discusses the importance of creating structured digital environments and encouraging children to develop productive habits around technology.

The later chapters examine the broader impact of artificial intelligence and digital technology on business and family life. Adler considers how rapidly developing technologies may change professional environments and why adaptability, critical thinking, and continued learning will become increasingly important.

The Leverage Game: How Winners Build Wealth, Create Power, and Raise Unhackable Kids is now available on Amazon.

About Adam Adler

Adam Adler is the Founder and Managing Partner of The Adler Fund, an entrepreneur and business leader based in Charleston, South Carolina. He has more than two decades of experience building businesses and working across technology, real estate, and emerging ventures.

Adler is also the co-founder of Wyzly, an AI-powered educational platform focused on children's learning and digital experiences.

Through his professional work and writing, Adler explores entrepreneurship, technology, leadership, decision-making, and the evolving relationship between families and technology.

Media Contact

Organization: The Adler Fund

Contact Person Name: Adam Adler

Website: https://theadlerfund.com/

Email: adama@theadlerfund.com

City: Charleston

State: South Carolina

Country: United States

SOURCE: The Adler Fund

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/the-adler-fund-announces-the-release-of-adam-adlers-the-leverage-game-1227112