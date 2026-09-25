Bremen, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2026) - Digger Specialties Inc. (DSI), Manufacturer of industry leading Westbury aluminum railing and other outdoor living building products, is pleased to announce the expansion of its distribution network through a partnership with Parksite. Headquartered in Batavia IL, Parksite has been a trusted distributor of premier brands of building products to lumberyards, pro dealers and home centers in Southeast, Midwest, mid-Atlantic and Northeast markets since 1971. With 21 locations and over 700 employee-owners Parksite is one of the leading building products distributors in the U.S.

Parksite has achieved a long standing reputation for providing their customers with premium lumber and specialty building products backed by dependability and integrity. Parksite will promote and distribute Westbury aluminum railing and aluminum columns in Illinois and Southern Wisconsin market areas.

In response to the new partnership with DSI, Parksite President Bob Higgins stated "This product offering aligns directly with our growth plans, We pride ourselves on being the partner to the leading manufacturers in the industry. We are pleased and proud to have been selected to represent the Westbury brand. Westbury is the best brand in the category and that reputation was earned by the people who built the brand in the Midwest. We take the responsibility of carrying that work seriously. By pairing the strength of the Westbury brand and portfolio with Parksite's inventory availability, service, dealer support and pull through demand creation, we are building a platform to ensure Westbury remains the #1 brand in the Midwest."

With eight systems and 22 different styles, DSI's Westbury aluminum railing line is the most extensive in the industry. Westbury VertiCable and Bella Cavo cable railings offer two distinct design options to meet the growing demand for cable railing. Veranda glass railing provides a sleek contemporary look that enables unobstructed views of outdoor living spaces. Tuscany, Riviera, Sorrento and Montego railing styles feature distinctive profiles for classic to contemporary elegance. For homeowners who prefer screened in outdoor spaces, Westbury ScreenRail presents another functional alternative. Designed for individuals with mobility concerns, Westbury Aluminum ADA Handrail components are a perfect solution for pairing with new or existing railing systems. In addition to railing products, DSI produces Westbury Aluminum Columns.

Larry G. Boyts, DSI Vice President of Sales and Marketing stated that "DSI is excited to expand distribution of Westbury Aluminum Railing through a partnership with Parksite. Parksite is known throughout the industry as a top-tier distributor with state of the art facilities, professional highly trained staff and efficient operations. Their focus on specialty products aligns with DSI's mission to deliver innovative, high-quality outdoor living solutions to the marketplace."

Westbury Bella Cavo Cable Railing

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Westbury Tuscany Railing

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DSI is an industry leading manufacturer of aluminum and vinyl railing, aluminum and vinyl fencing, gates, aluminum architectural columns, and deck lighting. Information about Westbury aluminum railing and other DSI products can be obtained by visiting diggerspecialties.com

Founded in 1971, Parksite is respected as one of the top building products distributors in the U.S. with a reputation for offering premier building products backed by exceptional customer service. To learn more about Parksite, visit www.parksite.com

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