Position Sensor Market worth $23.40 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Position Sensor Market is projected to grow from USD 14.53 billion in 2026 to USD 23.40 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

Browse 150 market data Tables and 75 Figures spread through 290 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Position Sensor Market - Global Forecast to 2032"

Position Sensor Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2032

2021-2032 2026 Market Size: USD 14.53 billion

USD 14.53 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 23.40 billion

USD 23.40 billion CAGR (2026-2032): 8.3%

Position Sensor Market Trends & Insights:

The position sensor market is expected to grow significantly as industries increase investments in industrial automation, robotics, electric vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and smart manufacturing across automotive, manufacturing, aerospace & defense, healthcare, electronics, and packaging applications. The market is further driven by rising demand for precise position measurement, real-time motion control, equipment reliability, and automated operations. Product innovations and strategic developments by key players such as Honeywell, TDK, STMicroelectronics, Amphenol, SICK, and Infineon Technologies, including advancements in 3D, magnetic, inductive, non-contact, and digital position-sensing technologies, are further strengthening adoption across high-value applications.

By type, the 3D sensor segment is expected to record a CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period.

By contact type, the non-contact type segment is expected to register a CAGR of ~8.5% between 2026 and 2032.

By signal output, the digital segment is expected to exhibit a CAGR of ~8.9% during the forecast period.

By connectivity, the wired segment is expected to register a high growth rate during the forecast period.

By technology, the inductive segment is expected to register a high growth rate during the forecast period.

By application, the machine tools segment is expected to register a high growth rate during the forecast period.

By end-user industry, the automotive segment is expected to capture the largest market share in 2032.

By region, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share (~42.5%), in terms of value, of the position sensor market in 2025.

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The position sensor market is witnessing steady growth, driven by increasing demand for precise position measurement, real-time motion control, and automation across sectors such as automotive, industrial automation, robotics, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and electronics. The growing emphasis on Industry 4.0, electric vehicles, ADAS, smart manufacturing, and robotic systems is supporting the adoption of position sensors. Advancements in technologies including inductive, magnetic, optical, ultrasonic, 3D, and non-contact sensing are improving accuracy, reliability, response time, and durability. In addition, the increasing use of position sensors in machine tools, vehicle steering and braking systems, EV powertrains, actuators, robotics, and automated production equipment is creating new avenues for market expansion. Investments in industrial automation, electrification, and connected manufacturing are further contributing to market growth. The integration of position sensors with digital interfaces, IoT platforms, and intelligent control systems is enabling real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and precise motion feedback, strengthening their value across automotive and industrial applications.

By signal output, digital segment to register highest CAGR from 2026 to 2032.

By signal output, the digital segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the increasing adoption of digital position-sensing solutions for accurate, reliable, and real-time position measurement across automotive, industrial automation, robotics, and advanced manufacturing applications. Digital signal output enables position sensors to transmit processed measurement data directly to electronic control units, microcontrollers, PLCs, and other control systems, simplifying system integration and improving data reliability. This approach is particularly suited to applications requiring high measurement accuracy, noise resistance, diagnostics, and fast response, while supporting advanced motion-control and automation systems. Furthermore, the growing integration of digital interfaces such as SENT, PWM, SPI, I²C, and SSI is expanding the functionality of digital position sensors across automotive and industrial applications. Continuous advancements in digital signal processing, high-resolution sensing, functional safety, smart connectivity, and sensor diagnostics, along with increasing adoption of electric vehicles, robotics, smart factories, and connected industrial equipment, are expected to further accelerate the growth of the digital segment globally.

By end-use industry, automotive segment to account for significant market share by 2032.

By end-use industry, the automotive segment is expected to capture a significant share of the position sensor industry by 2032, driven by the increasing adoption of position-sensing solutions across electric vehicles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and advanced automotive systems. Position sensors enable accurate detection of steering, pedal, gear, throttle, motor, transmission, and actuator positions, supporting vehicle safety, performance, and precise electronic control. Their growing use in electric powertrains, power steering, braking systems, transmission systems, motor control, and vehicle body applications is further supporting segment growth. Additionally, the increasing integration of position sensors with vehicle electronics, electronic control units, functional-safety systems, and advanced driver-assistance technologies is expanding their functionality across automotive applications. The growing demand for electric and connected vehicles, compact and reliable sensing solutions, enhanced vehicle safety, and precise motion control is creating new opportunities for position sensor manufacturers. Continuous advancements in magnetic, Hall-effect, inductive, AMR, and other contactless sensing technologies, along with improvements in accuracy, durability, stray-field immunity, and digital connectivity, are expected to further strengthen the automotive segment globally.

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By region, Asia Pacific to register highest CAGR between 2026 and 2032.

By region, Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by rapid industrial automation, expanding automotive production, growing electric vehicle adoption, and increasing investments in smart manufacturing across China, Japan, South Korea, and India. The region is witnessing rising demand for position sensors across automotive, industrial automation, robotics, electronics, machine tools, and manufacturing applications. The strong manufacturing ecosystem and increasing deployment of automated production systems are supporting regional market expansion. In addition, the growing adoption of position sensors in EV powertrains, steering systems, actuators, robotics, and precision machinery is creating opportunities for advanced sensing technologies. Investments in Industry 4.0, smart factories, factory automation, connected equipment, and advanced automotive manufacturing are further encouraging the deployment of magnetic, inductive, optical, proximity, and 3D position sensors. Furthermore, advancements in high-accuracy sensing, digital interfaces, non-contact technologies, and intelligent control systems, along with increasing manufacturing and electronics production capabilities, are expected to strengthen regional market growth.

Key Players

The position sensor companies includes many major Tier I and II players, including Honeywell International (US), TDK Corporation (Japan), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Amphenol Corp. (US), SICK AG (Germany), TE Connectivity (Ireland), Texas Instruments Inc. (US), Analog Devices Inc. (US), CTS Corporation (US), and Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), among others. These players have a strong market presence in position sensor technologies across various countries in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

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