Seyond Inc: From Warehouses to Sidewalks: Seyond Scales LiDAR for the Next Generation of Robotics





At IROS 2026, Seyond will showcase how premium, production-ready LiDAR is supporting robotics as autonomous systems move from specialized applications toward broader real-world deployment





SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the global robotics community gathers for the 2026 IEEE/RSJ International Conference on Intelligent Robots and Systems (IROS), Seyond is highlighting a transformation already taking place beyond the research lab: robots are becoming an increasingly practical part of everyday life.

Across hospitals, warehouses, sidewalks, and commercial spaces, robots are taking on a growing range of real-world tasks. As the industry moves from prototypes and limited deployments toward broader commercialization, the challenge is no longer simply proving that a robot can navigate autonomously. It is doing so reliably, repeatedly and at meaningful scale.

Seyond is supporting this transition by bringing premium LiDAR technology to applications including healthcare and delivery robots, autonomous forklifts, AMRs, warehouse automation, humanoid robots, and other intelligent robotic platforms.

From Robotics Projects to Real-World Scale

The next wave of robotics growth is not being driven by a single type of robot.

In healthcare environments, autonomous mobile robots can transport medications, supplies, meals, and other materials throughout busy facilities. On sidewalks, delivery robots are bringing food and everyday goods directly to consumers. Across warehouses and logistics facilities, autonomous forklifts and AMRs are moving pallets, packages, and inventory alongside workers.

While these applications are different, they share a common challenge: robots must reliably understand and navigate dynamic environments designed around people.

For Seyond, the opportunity goes beyond supporting one or two robotics projects. As manufacturers move toward larger deployments, they need sensing technology that can meet production requirements without compromising the performance and reliability required for real-world autonomy.

Seyond's approach is centered on delivering premium LiDAR performance at production scale, balancing sensing performance, quality, integration, reliability, and scalability. With more than one million sensors delivered across its broader business, Seyond brings established manufacturing experience to a robotics market entering its next stage of growth.

Premium Perception, Built for Robotics

Seyond's robotics portfolio provides high-quality 3D sensing across different form factors, ranges, fields of view, and integration requirements.

The Hummingbird D1R, designed specifically for robotics applications, combines a compact form factor with a 140° × 100° field of view and close-range detection, supporting robotic platforms that need broad environmental awareness within limited installation space.

Seyond is also continuing to expand its robotics sensing portfolio toward even smaller, lighter, and more energy-efficient form factors. These ultra-compact sensing solutions are being developed for emerging space- and power-constrained robotic platforms, where every gram, millimeter, and watt can matter.

As robots become smaller, more capable, and more integrated into everyday environments, Seyond is working to make high-quality 3D perception easier to integrate across an increasingly diverse range of robotic systems.

See Seyond at IROS 2026

At the 2026 IEEE/RSJ International Conference on Intelligent Robots and Systems (IROS), Seyond will showcase its latest robotics sensing technologies and demonstrate how its LiDAR portfolio supports applications ranging from industrial automation and autonomous material handling to emerging robots designed to operate alongside people.

Visitors can meet the Seyond team at Booth 928 to explore how high-performance LiDAR can support the next generation of intelligent robotic systems.

The future of robotics will not be defined by a handful of prototypes, but by robots performing useful work at meaningful scale across the places where people live, work, receive care, and move through their day. Seyond is building the sensing technology to help make that transition possible.

About Seyond

Seyond is a global provider of advanced LiDAR solutions for automotive, robotics, and intelligent infrastructure applications. Focused on performance, reliability, and scalability, Seyond's LiDAR technologies enable real-world autonomy across diverse operating environments. The company is committed to accelerating the adoption of safe, intelligent, and connected systems through next-generation 3D sensing.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/72d1cb74-198b-479a-a1c6-a529897ed357

PR Contact: Seyond Marketing Team PR@seyond.com