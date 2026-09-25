Yacht Club de Monaco: Monaco Smart and sustainable marina awards

Monaco awards technologies driving the future of sustainable marinas

MONACO, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From autonomous charging for electric boats to energy-efficient heating and smart mooring systems, the 2026 Monaco Smart & Sustainable Marina Rendezvous, organized by M3 Monaco and hosted at the Yacht Club de Monaco, put concrete technological solutions at the center of its Innovation Awards. Supported by the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, ESA NanoTech, Bombardier, MB92 Group, Skytopia, Plus Marine, Italian Yacht Masters, Alcenza Properties and Raunautica, the awards recognized three companies at different stages of growth. Kolbev, in the development stage, was recognized for a mobile robotic charging solution designed to allow marinas to serve electric boats without immediately investing in large fixed charging infrastructure. "We started with electric vehicle charging and then we saw a big need for the marinas and marina electrification due to regulation in Switzerland, in Germany on the lakes, as well as the sustainability effort and we extended our offering from the EV charging to marinas," explained Jakub Kwapisz, ceo at Kolbev.

In the post-revenue category, The Warming Surfaces Company, from Finland, was recognized for heated surfaces designed to maintain comfort while reducing energy consumption. The award for companies in the growing-revenue stage went to Italian company Seares, whose SeaDamp technology addresses one of the practical challenges of marina operations: stabilising boats and floating infrastructure. The hydraulic damping system absorbs energy generated by waves and water movement, reducing dynamic loads and stress on mooring lines.

A "Coup de Cœur" Innovation Award was also presented to Nemo's Garden (Italy) for its underwater biospheres designed to grow plants without soil or pesticides.

The awards also included an Architecture category, reflecting the event's broader focus on how marinas can be redesigned as sustainable and attractive waterfront destinations. The professional architecture award went to German practice Jasper Architects. "Our proposal for Opatija Marina in Croatia connects the existing place, the existing city with a historic sidewalk to the new marina", said Florian Alles. The Architecture Coup de Coeur went to Francesco Gruni of the University of Pavia. The two competitions reflected the objective of the Rendezvous, as explained by M3 Monaco CEO José Marco Casellini: "The goal is to discover and to award always the best innovative solution production bringing sustainability on the table." The Awards were designed to connect innovators with marina operators, investors and industry players, helping turn new technologies and design approaches into practical solutions for the marinas of tomorrow.

For more information:

Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/076929c6-4740-4fc0-828f-af5db90aba78