Ray C. Anderson Foundation: Southwire, Georgia Power and The Ray Unveil Native Habitat Initiative Along Energy Rights-of-Way in Carrollton, Ga

Southwire, Georgia Power, and The Ray Unveil Native Habitat Initiative Along Energy Rights-of-Way in Carrollton

CARROLLTON, GA / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2026 / Southwire Company, LLC, Georgia Power, and nonprofit infrastructure innovator The Ray have joined forces on an innovative land management initiative in Carroll County, transforming a traditional energy transmission corridor into a thriving native wildflower meadow that supports pollinators, enhances biodiversity, and demonstrates a more sustainable approach to managing utility rights-of-way.

Planted this spring near Southwire's Carrollton facilities, the newly established meadow reimagines how rights-of-way under high-voltage utility lines can be utilized. By replacing traditional vegetation management practices with a carefully curated mix of native plants, the project creates a vibrant, diverse habitat that provides season-long food, shelter, and nesting resources for native bees, butterflies, hummingbirds, and other wildlife.

"This partnership with Southwire and The Ray shows how utility rights-of-way can support grid reliability while also providing habitat for pollinators and wildlife. Projects like this show how thoughtful growth and conservation can go hand in hand, creating value for the grid, native species, and customers across our state."

- Jennifer McNelly, VP of Environmental Affairs, Georgia Power

Beyond supporting local biodiversity, native meadow systems offer distinct operational advantages. Deep-rooted native plants naturally suppress unwanted brush, lower long-term maintenance costs by reducing mowing frequency, and aid in soil stabilization. These revitalized rights-of-way effectively serve as biological pathways, connecting fragmented rural landscapes and allowing wildlife to travel safely through urbanized zones without compromising energy grid reliability or safety access.

"Southwire is glad to partner with Georgia Power and The Ray on this project. Pollinators are in decline due to habitat loss and other factors, and this project will transform unused land for a beneficial purpose. We recently published our 2025 report entitled The Power to Transform, which outlines Southwire's commitment to responsible practices and corporate stewardship. We're excited about how this project makes a difference in these efforts."

- Bo Quick, VP of Corporate Sustainability and Strategy, Southwire

The Carrollton habitat project is a practical, nationally scalable blueprint for how energy providers, industrial leaders, and government entities can co-create functional, nature-positive landscapes within existing working infrastructure.

About Southwire

Southwire Company, LLC is one of North America's leading wire and cable companies. The $9.7B organization is made up of more than 9,000 team members across the globe who unite as ONE Southwire each and every day to serve each other, their customers and their communities. Southwire and its subsidiaries provide solutions including building wire and cable, metal-clad cable, utility products, portable and electronic cord products and OEM wire products. In addition, Southwire offers electrical products, engineered solutions and a variety of field support services. For more on Southwire's products and solutions, its community involvement and its vision of sustainability, visit www.southwire.com.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE:SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.8 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power offers rates below the national average, focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is recognized by J.D. Power as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), X (X.com/GeorgiaPower), and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

About The Ray

The Ray is a nonprofit organization that reimagines infrastructure to be safer, cleaner, and more productive. We partner with all levels of government to drive innovation in energy and mobility, improving capacity, production, and longevity. Advancing technologies with industry leaders, we're the only nonprofit in the United States using geospatial analysis for right-of-way utilization, research-based practices, and cutting-edge safety systems to improve transportation.

Media Contacts:

The Ray

Dallen McLemore, Communications Specialist

229.449.6168 | dallen@theray.org | @TheRayHighway

Southwire

Ashley Bush, Sr. Director of Communications

ashleybush@southwire.com

Find more stories and multimedia from Ray C. Anderson Foundation at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Ray C. Anderson Foundation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ray-c-anderson-foundation

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Ray C. Anderson Foundation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/southwire-georgia-power-and-the-ray-unveil-native-habitat-initia-1227134