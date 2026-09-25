SAAB AB: Canada takes next step towards future GlobalEye capability

Saab has signed a non-binding term-sheet agreement with the Canadian Defence Investment Agency (DIA), establishing the scope and foundation for detailed negotiations regarding the acquisition of Saab's GlobalEye Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) solution for the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF).

The agreement marks an important milestone following Canada's announcement on 27 May 2026, identifying Saab as the preferred supplier for the nation's future AEW&C capability. While the agreement does not constitute a contract or commitment to procure aircraft, it reflects the progress made through close collaboration between Saab, the DIA and the RCAF and provides the framework for upcoming negotiations.

"The term-sheet agreement reflects the strong collaboration between Saab and Canada and establishes a clear framework for the next phase of our engagement. With a well-defined scope in place, we are well positioned to continue discussions and demonstrate how Saab's proven and highly capable AEW&C solution can meet Canada's requirements," says Micael Johansson, President and CEO of Saab.

Under the proposed programme, Canada intends to acquire six GlobalEye aircraft, including associated systems, training and support. The discussions will focus on a system configuration reflecting Canada's operational requirements, as well as industrial participation, capability development and programme execution.

Saab is committed to supporting Canada's defence and security objectives, strengthening interoperability with allies and delivering proven capabilities that meet evolving operational requirements.

GlobalEye is an advanced AEW&C solution with an array of active and passive sensors that provide long-range detection and identification of incoming threats across the domains. By providing real-time information to military commanders, GlobalEye enhances situational awareness and enables the early detection of potential threats.

Contact

Saab Press Centre

+46 (0)734 180 018

presscentre@saabgroup.com

Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring purpose, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 29,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.

