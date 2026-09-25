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WKN: A3DKD2 | ISIN: SE0017564800 | Ticker-Symbol: Y6T
Frankfurt
25.09.26 | 08:01
5,660 Euro
+1,80 % +0,100
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Aktienmarkt
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CALVIKS AB Chart 1 Jahr
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CALVIKS AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.09.2026 16:15 Uhr
353 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Calviks AB (publ): Calviks acquires Atrium People and strengthens its Norwegian investment platform Norvika

Calviks AB (publ) ("Calviks" or the "Company"), listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, has entered into a binding share purchase agreement to acquire 80 percent of the shares in Atrium People AS ("Atrium"), a Norwegian recruitment and staffing company with operations in Bergen, Sunnmøre, and Oslo. The agreement follows completed due diligence and the letter of intent announced on 9 July 2026. The purchase price for the acquired stake amounts to approximately NOK 47.7 million on a cash and debt-free basis. Atrium generated revenue of approximately NOK 90 million in 2025, with EBIT of approximately NOK 13.5 million. Closing is conditional on securing financing and customary closing conditions.

Background and rationale

The acquisition of Atrium strengthens Calviks's geographic presence in Norway and is another step in the development of Norvika, Calviks's Norwegian investment platform. Atrium has established a strong position in the Norwegian market with operations in several important regions and complements the Group's existing specialist companies well.
Atrium will be included in Norvika together with the Group's other Norwegian operations, including the recently acquired Subshore. The acquisition will not result in any changes to Atrium's day-to-day operations.
"Atrium gives us a foothold in three important Norwegian regions at once, something that is difficult to build organically. The company has a good reputation and an experienced management team, and it is exactly the kind of locally rooted company we want to keep growing with within Norvika," says Viktor Rönn, CEO of Calviks.

Purchase price and financing

The purchase price for 80 percent of the shares amounts to approximately NOK 47.7 million on a cash and debt-free basis and will be paid in cash at closing. In addition, two additional purchase prices may be payable based on Atrium's EBIT during the 24 months following closing.

Closing is conditional on Calviks securing financing for the transaction and on customary closing conditions being satisfied. The Company is in constructive dialogue with several financing parties and assesses that financing will be in place ahead of the planned closing. The Company intends to inform the market as soon as the financing has been secured and the closing conditions have been satisfied.

Contacts

Viktor Rönn, CEO
Phone: +46 733 69 77 37
E-mail: Viktor@calviks.se

About Us

Calviks AB conducts, develops, and manages businesses within the workforce solutions industry segment. The Group's first company was founded in 2015, and today the Group comprises a number of specialist companies active in the recruitment, interim, and consulting segments in Sweden, Norway, and Denmark. Through a combination of entrepreneur-driven leadership, organic growth, and strategic acquisitions, Calviks is building a leading Nordic group in workforce solutions.

Calviks is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm under the ticker CALVIK. The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.

For more information, please visit Calviks's website www.calviks.se

Contact Information

Calviks AB (publ)
Tel: 08 - 20 40 004
E-mail: info@calviks.se
Website: calviks.se

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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