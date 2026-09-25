Newcleo SA: Rütschi celebrates 80 years of industrial expertise rooted in Alsace, serving the French and international nuclear industry

ILLZACH, Haut-Rhin, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rütschi, a newcleo Group company specialising in the design and manufacture of pumps, is today celebrating its 80th anniversary in Illzach, near Mulhouse. Founded in Switzerland in 1946 and established in Alsace since 1970, the company has supported the development of the French nuclear industry for more than half a century. The anniversary celebrates the teams and industrial expertise that today enable Rütschi to serve the existing nuclear fleet while preparing for the next generations of reactors in France and internationally.

With more than 5,200 pumps delivered to over 110 nuclear power plants worldwide, including all French nuclear power plants, Rütschi has built up recognised industrial expertise. Its equipment performs essential functions in cooling, safety and effluent management. As a designer and manufacturer of highly technical equipment, the company supports its customers throughout the lifetime of their facilities, ensuring their continued operational performance through the supply of spare parts and maintenance services.

This long-standing relationship is reflected in particular in the 12-year framework agreement signed with EDF in September 2025, covering the manufacture of pumps for its future projects, including the EPR2 programme. Their production in Alsace enables Rütschi to contribute directly to the renewal of the French nuclear fleet and to preserving and developing strategic industrial capabilities in the region.

At its Illzach site, which employs around 60 people, Rütschi is preparing for this new phase of industrial development. A €3 million modernisation programme includes adapting its test bench to strengthen testing and qualification capabilities, as well as installing new assembly lines for equipment intended for the EPR2 programme and newcleo's future advanced reactors.

Rütschi is firmly rooted in Alsace's industrial fabric and maintains a close dialogue with the Grand Est Region and local elected representatives, whose engagement contributes to sustaining and developing the region's industrial expertise.

Since joining newcleo in 2023, Rütschi has also contributed to the development of the company's in-house industrial capabilities, alongside SRS, a specialist in nuclear engineering, and Fucina Italia, a manufacturer of nuclear systems and components. By bringing together expertise ranging from engineering to the manufacture of critical components and equipment within the Group, newcleo aims to strengthen its control over the industrialisation of its future reactors. At the same time, Rütschi continues to serve its long-standing customers and the wider nuclear industry in France and internationally.

This complementarity is already being put to use in newcleo's development and qualification programme: Rütschi notably designed and will deliver an initial pump prototype for liquid lead testing at ENEA's research centre in Brasimone, Italy. At the site, newcleo operates and is building 16 research facilities that generate the data required to support its development of commercial reactors.

"You cannot build a new generation of reactors without drawing on strong industrial expertise. In Illzach, Rütschi brings precisely that experience, with teams that have understood the requirements of the nuclear industry for decades," said Stefano Buono, co-founder and CEO of newcleo. "This expertise is extremely valuable to newcleo: it helps us prepare for the industrialisation of our future reactors, while continuing to serve nuclear industry players in France and around the world. These 80 years also demonstrate that nuclear innovation relies on an industrial heritage that must be preserved and continuously developed."

Patrice Woelffel, Chief Operating Officer of Rütschi, added: "These 80 years are first and foremost the story of the women and men who have built the trust of our customers, pump by pump. Our responsibility today is to pass on this expertise and give our teams the resources they need to continue developing it here in Illzach. The investments we are making should enable us to support new nuclear programmes while maintaining the same standards of quality and reliability that have long underpinned our relationships with our customers."

About Rütschi



Founded in 1946 in Brugg, Switzerland, Rütschi specialises in the development and manufacture of high-performance pumps and pumping systems for nuclear applications, through its companies Pompes Rütschi SAS and Rütschi Fluid AG. Rütschi supplies new pumps for new reactor projects, as well as spare parts, replacement pumps and services for existing nuclear power plants, and highly customised products for special projects. With more than 50 years of experience in the nuclear industry and a highly skilled workforce of nearly 70 employees, Rütschi operates two production sites, located in Mulhouse, France, and Möhlin, Switzerland. Rütschi joined newcleo in 2023.

About newcleo



newcleo is an innovative nuclear technology company developing advanced modular reactors and nuclear fuel designed to deliver clean, safe and sustainable energy at competitive costs. newcleo's technology combines lead-cooled fast reactors with fuel manufactured from recycled nuclear materials, with the aim of providing abundant and reliable electricity and heat to industrial users while enabling the closure of the nuclear fuel cycle. newcleo brings together more than 900 highly skilled employees across Europe and the United States, spanning reactor and fuel design, engineering, and manufacturing. Through a vertically integrated supply chain and a growing network of strategic partnerships, newcleo is working to turn proven scientific and engineering solutions into deployable nuclear energy assets. For more information visit www.newcleo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding the completed Business Combination between NewHold and newcleo; the anticipated benefits of the transaction; expected trading of the combined company's securities on Nasdaq; the completion of investments from certain institutional investors; the expected amount of gross proceeds from any investments or other financing arrangements; the anticipated use of proceeds from such investments or financing arrangements; newcleo's development and commercialization of its lead-cooled fast reactor technology, mixed-oxide fuel capabilities and related products and services; the expected timing, cost, performance and benefits of newcleo's demonstration projects, fuel facilities, reactor deployments and licensing activities; newcleo's ability to execute its business strategy, develop its technology, obtain required regulatory approvals, permits and licenses, enter into commercial arrangements, achieve its market opportunity and positioning and support the growth of advanced nuclear energy; newcleo's expectations regarding strategic partnerships, customer demand, project pipeline, revenue streams, capital expenditures and financing needs; and other statements regarding management's intentions, beliefs, or expectations with respect to newcleo's future performance, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "develop," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "target," "will," "would," and similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on newcleo's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in other documents filed from time to time by newcleo with the SEC. Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known or that are currently deemed immaterial may also cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and newcleo does not assume any obligation or intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, each of which is made only as of the date of this press release-

Media contacts

newcleo press office: media@newcleo.com