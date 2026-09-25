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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.09.2026 15:06 Uhr
165 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Umbra Companies, Inc.: Umbra Companies Inc. (UCIX) Announces Intention to Become Fully Reporting and File an S-1 with the SEC

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Umbra Companies Inc. ("Umbra" or the "Company") (OTC: UCIX) today announced its intention to transition to fully reporting status and to file a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Company currently expects to file the S-1 in early October 2026.

Benefits to Shareholders of Going Fully Reporting

Umbra believes becoming fully reporting with the SEC can create meaningful, long-term value for shareholders by strengthening transparency, improving disclosure consistency, and enhancing overall investor confidence. Key shareholder benefits include:

Greater Transparency and Visibility

  • Investors gain access to SEC-standard disclosures that are more consistent and easier to track over time.

Improved Disclosure Quality and Consistency

  • SEC reporting provides a structured cadence and established reporting expectations, supporting clearer and more reliable communication.

Enhanced Credibility with Investors and Market Participants

  • SEC filings serve as a recognized benchmark for public-company disclosure and can reinforce confidence in the Company's commitment to accountability.

Better Comparability for Shareholders

  • SEC reporting helps investors evaluate Umbra using familiar reporting formats and timelines.

Potential to Broaden Investor Access

  • Many investors and platforms prioritize SEC-reporting companies, which may improve liquidity and access over time.

Building on a Strong Record of Quarterly Financial Updates

Umbra notes that it has been providing quarterly financial information to investors for the past five years. The Company's move toward SEC fully reporting is intended to build on that track record by transitioning from periodic updates to an ongoing SEC reporting framework with standardized disclosure.

"Our priority has always been delivering clear financial visibility to shareholders," said Rohn Monroe, CEO of Umbra Companies Inc. "Moving toward full SEC reporting and filing an S-1 in early October 2026 is designed to strengthen transparency, improve consistency, and support long-term shareholder value."

About Umbra Companies Inc.

Umbra Companies Inc. is a public company traded on the OTC Markets under the ticker symbol UCIX. Investor information is available at umbracompaniesinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's intention to become fully reporting and to file an S-1 with the SEC, and the Company's expected timing. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including the SEC's review process and whether any such registration statement is declared effective. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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