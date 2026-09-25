Liquid Handling System Market worth $7.79 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Liquid Handling System Market is projected to reach USD 7.79 billion by 2031 from USD 5.26 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

Browse 250 market data Tables and 55 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Liquid Handling System Market- Global Forecast to 2031'

Liquid Handling System Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2031

2026-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 5.26 billion

USD 5.26 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 7.79 billion

USD 7.79 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 8.2%

Liquid Handling System Market Trends & Insights:

By region, the Asia Pacific market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By type, the automated systems is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period.

By product, the pipettes segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.

By application, the genomics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period.

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Globally, pipettes are experiencing steady growth within the liquid handling systems market, supported by increasing laboratory automation, high-throughput screening, and the expansion of pharmaceutical, biotechnology, genomics, and clinical research activities. Growth in pipettes will be driven particularly by electronic and smart pipetting technologies, integration with laboratory information systems (LIMS), digital data logging, programmable dispensing, and compatibility with automated workflows. The growing use of genomics, personalized medicine, cell and gene therapy, drug discovery, and high-throughput screening is driving demand for multi-channel, highly precise pipettes that can handle low-volume samples. In addition, miniaturization is driving demand for nanoliter-scale liquid handling, while replacement of older manual equipment with ergonomic and electronic models is supporting recurring demand. Asia Pacific is expected to provide significant growth opportunities as laboratory automation and biotechnology infrastructure expand across emerging markets.

By type, the automated systems segment accounted for the largest share of the liquid handling systems market in 2025.

By type, the liquid handling systems market is segmented into automated, electronic, and manual systems. The automated systems segment held the largest share of the liquid handling market in 2025. The automated systems segment of the global liquid handling systems market is experiencing increasing adoption, driven by the growing demand for laboratory automation, high-throughput processing, precision, reproducibility, and operational efficiency. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology laboratories are increasingly shifting from manual liquid transfer to robotic and fully automated platforms for repetitive processes such as pipetting, dispensing, dilution, sample preparation, and microplate handling. Technological advancements, including AI and machine learning, sensor-based liquid-level detection, low-volume dispensing, modular and scalable platforms, and integration with LIMS and other laboratory instruments, are further enhancing system capabilities. Adoption is also expanding across genomics, drug discovery, molecular diagnostics, cell-based assays, and personalized medicine, while growing sustainability requirements are encouraging the development of systems that minimize reagent consumption, dead volume, and plastic waste.

By product, the pipettes segment accounted for a significant share of the liquid handling systems market in 2025.

By product, the liquid handling systems market is segmented into pipettes (semi-automated pipettes, manual pipettes, and electronic pipettes), consumables (disposable tips, tubes & plates, reagent containers, and other consumables), liquid handling workstations (semi-automated systems and fully automated systems), burettes, accessories (microplate reagent dispensers and microplate washers), software & services (maintenance, installation, and calibration services and training & education services), and other products. The pipette systems segment held the largest share of the liquid handling market in 2025. The pipettes segment is seeing growing adoption globally, supported by rising demand for laboratory automation, high-throughput workflows, and precise liquid handling across pharmaceutical, biotechnology, genomics, diagnostics, and research applications. Laboratories are increasingly shifting from conventional single-channel manual pipettes toward electronic and multi-channel pipetting solutions to improve accuracy, repeatability, processing efficiency, and user convenience. The expanding use of pipettes in PCR, genomics, drug discovery, cell-based assays, and microplate-based workflows is further driving demand for advanced pipetting technologies that can handle multiple samples efficiently and support increasingly complex laboratory processes.

By application, the drug discovery segment accounted for a significant share of the liquid handling systems market in 2025.

By application, the liquid handling systems market is segmented into drug discovery (high-throughput screening, compound weighing & dissolution, ADME screening, and other drug discovery applications), clinical diagnostics (sample preparation, ELISA, and other clinical diagnostic applications), genomics (genotyping, next-generation sequencing, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), DNA/RNA purification, gene expression analysis, and other genomics applications), proteomics, cell & gene therapy, forensic testing, environmental testing (water analysis, wastewater analysis, and other environmental testing applications), food testing, and other applications. The drug discovery segment held the largest share of the liquid handling systems market in 2025. The drug discovery application is witnessing increasing adoption of liquid handling systems, driven by the growing demand for high-throughput screening (HTS), automated compound management, and precise assay preparation across pharmaceutical and biotechnology laboratories. Liquid handling platforms are increasingly being utilized for compound dispensing, serial dilution, reagent addition, sample preparation, and assay plate preparation, enabling researchers to process large compound libraries with greater speed, accuracy, and reproducibility. The adoption of miniaturized assays, nanoliter dispensing, acoustic liquid handling, and integrated robotic workflows is further enhancing screening efficiency while reducing reagent consumption. In addition, integration with microplate readers, imaging systems, LIMS, and advanced data-analysis platforms is improving workflow traceability and supporting more efficient hit identification and lead optimization processes.

By end user, the hospitals & diagnostic laboratories segment dominated the liquid handling systems market in 2025.

By end user, the liquid handling systems market is segmented into hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, research & academic institutes, forensic laboratories, the food & beverage industry, environmental testing laboratories, and other end users. The hospitals & diagnostic laboratories segment held the largest share of the liquid handling systems market in 2025. Hospitals & diagnostic laboratories are increasingly adopting liquid handling systems to improve sample processing efficiency, accuracy, and workflow standardization amid rising diagnostic testing volumes. The growing use of molecular diagnostics, immunoassays, genomics, PCR-based testing, and clinical chemistry is driving demand for automated solutions for pipetting, sample preparation, aliquoting, dilution, and reagent dispensing. Laboratories are also shifting toward automated, integrated liquid-handling platforms that connect with analyzers, LIS/LIMS, barcode systems, and other laboratory equipment, improving sample traceability and reducing manual errors. In addition, the need to shorten turnaround times, minimize sample contamination, optimize reagent use, and reduce repetitive manual workloads is driving greater adoption of robotic and scalable liquid handling systems, particularly in high-volume hospitals and centralized diagnostic laboratories.

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The Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate in the anatomic pathology market during the forecast period.

The anatomic pathology market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2026 to 2031. China, Japan, and India are the primary growth markets within the region. Japan's well-established healthcare infrastructure, growing cancer burden, and increasing adoption of digital pathology technologies continue to support market expansion. China's healthcare modernization initiatives are driving investments in pathology laboratories, cancer diagnostic services, and advanced tissue analysis technologies across healthcare institutions. Meanwhile, India's rapidly expanding network of tertiary-care hospitals, cancer centers, and diagnostic laboratories is increasing the adoption of automated pathology workflows and advanced diagnostic solutions to support rising disease diagnosis volumes. North America held the largest regional share in 2025, supported by its mature pathology infrastructure, widespread adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies, strong presence of leading market participants, and established utilization of histopathology, cytopathology, and biomarker testing across clinical practice.

Key Players

Leading players in the Liquid Handling System companies include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Corning Incorporated (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Eppendorf SE (Germany), and Brooks Automation, Inc. (US), among others.

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Investment Funding Context

The liquid handling systems market is supported by increasing investment across the broader pharmaceutical, biotechnology, clinical diagnostics, genomics, proteomics, and laboratory automation ecosystems. Capital deployment in drug discovery, high-throughput screening, molecular diagnostics, cell and gene therapy, and biopharmaceutical research is increasing demand for precise, reproducible, and automation-ready liquid handling technologies.

Investment in laboratory automation infrastructure, robotic workstations, digital laboratory platforms, and advanced dispensing technologies is further expanding the addressable market. Funding for genomics, precision medicine, synthetic biology, and advanced therapy development is encouraging laboratories to replace manual pipetting with automated and semi-automated systems that improve throughput, reduce human error, and maintain consistent experimental performance.

Revenue Shift Context

The liquid handling systems market is gradually shifting revenue from manual pipettes and basic laboratory liquid-transfer tools toward electronic, semi-automated, and fully automated platforms. Laboratories increasingly prioritize systems that deliver higher precision, reproducibility, throughput, contamination control, and integration with laboratory information and automation platforms.

Manual and conventional pipetting products continue to represent a substantial portion of market demand because they are widely used across academic laboratories, clinical testing facilities, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, and research institutes. However, revenue growth is increasingly concentrated in automated workstations, robotic liquid handlers, precision dispensers, acoustic dispensing technologies, and application-specific systems supporting drug discovery, genomics, clinical diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy workflows. Demand for integrated software, workflow scheduling, liquid-level detection, automated calibration, traceability, and connectivity with broader laboratory automation platforms is also driving the shift toward higher-value systems. These capabilities are becoming important differentiators as laboratories move toward standardized, high-throughput, and digitally connected workflows.

Mergers & Acquisitions

Mergers & acquisitions in the liquid handling and laboratory automation market have remained strategically focused on expanding automation portfolios, adding precision dispensing technologies, strengthening software and robotics capabilities, and broadening access to high-throughput laboratory workflows. Recent transactions illustrate the industry's movement toward integrated laboratory automation rather than standalone liquid handling instruments.

LIQUID HANDLING SYSTEMS MARKET: MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS, JANUARY 2024-SEPTEMBER 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description July 2026 Acquisition Ingersoll Rand (US) Scinomix (US) Ingersoll Rand acquired Scinomix for approximately $46.7 million. Scinomix provides laboratory automation technologies for labeling, handling, barcode scanning, and capping of tubes, microplates, and other laboratory consumables. The acquisition expands Ingersoll Rand's life-sciences automation platform and complements its existing technologies for end-to-end laboratory workflows. January 2026 Acquisition Surplus Solutions (US) DCM BioServices (US) Surplus Solutions acquired DCM BioServices to expand technical service, maintenance, repair, and integration capabilities for laboratory automation equipment. DCM supports instruments from major liquid-handling and automation manufacturers, including Hamilton, Tecan, Agilent, Beckman Coulter, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, strengthening the equipment lifecycle-services ecosystem surrounding liquid handling systems. December 2025 Acquisition Tecan Group (Switzerland) Wako Automation (US) Tecan acquired selected Wako Automation assets, including Director scheduling software and hardware modules. The transaction strengthens Tecan's robotic workcell capabilities and enables integration of advanced scheduling with Tecan liquid handling platforms such as Fluent for complex, high-throughput laboratory workflows.

Company Revenue Share Details

The liquid handling systems market is competitive, with multinational laboratory-equipment suppliers, specialized liquid handling manufacturers, laboratory automation companies, precision dispensing technology providers, and software-enabled robotics companies. Key companies include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher, Tecan, Hamilton, Eppendorf, Agilent Technologies, Sartorius, QIAGEN, Mettler-Toledo, Corning, Gilson, SPT Labtech, Formulatrix, Hudson Robotics, and Aurora Biomed.

Market leadership is relatively fragmented because liquid handling systems address diverse applications, including drug discovery, high-throughput screening, genomics, proteomics, clinical diagnostics, sample preparation, cell and gene therapy, and biopharmaceutical research. Vendors therefore compete across different combinations of instruments, consumables, automation software, dispensing technologies, and application-specific workflows.

The competitive environment is shaped less by overall corporate revenue and more by pipetting precision, throughput, reproducibility, automation capabilities, contamination control, software integration, robotic flexibility, consumable compatibility, application coverage, and regulatory compliance. Companies offering integrated liquid handling platforms for high-value workflows are increasingly positioned to capture premium opportunities.

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