Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2026) - DAVIDsTEA (TSXV: DTEA), a premium supplier of specialty teas, is pleased to announce that it will be participating in the 2026 Annual Smallcap Discoveries Conference, taking place September 28-29, 2026, at the Parq Hotel & Casino in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Sara Segal, CEO, will present an overview of the Company's business, recent operational and financial milestones, growth strategy and outlook. Management will also participate in one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference.

The Annual Smallcap Discoveries Conference brings together high-quality Canadian public companies and long-term investors in a curated environment focused on meaningful dialogue and lasting relationships. With an emphasis on commercial-stage businesses across sectors including technology, healthcare, industrials, consumer products and business services, the conference is designed to strengthen Canada's public venture ecosystem by fostering long-term investor relationships, supporting capital formation and showcasing innovative Canadian companies.

Investors interested in meeting with DAVIDsTEA during the conference are encouraged to contact Smallcap Discoveries to arrange a one-on-one meeting.

Investor registration remains open. Additional information, the conference agenda and registration details are available here.

About Smallcap Discoveries

Smallcap Discoveries is one of Canada's leading independent small-cap investment communities, dedicated to identifying high-quality, under-followed public companies with long-term growth potential. Through independent research, educational content, premium membership services and its annual investor conference, Smallcap Discoveries connects growth-focused investors with emerging Canadian businesses and supports the continued development of Canada's public small-cap market.

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA offers a specialty branded selection of high-quality proprietary loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, tea-related accessories and gifts through its e-commerce platform at www.davidstea.com and the Amazon Marketplace, its wholesale customers which include over 4,000 grocery stores and pharmacies, over 1,500 convenience stores in Canada and over 900 grocery stores in the United States, as well as 23 company-owned stores across Canada. It offers primarily proprietary tea blends that are exclusive to the Company, as well as traditional single-origin teas and herbs. With a focus on innovative flavours, wellness-driven ingredients and organic tea, the Company launches seasonally driven "collections" with a mission of making tea fun and accessible to all.