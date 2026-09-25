NX3 Commercial Group LLC: NX3 Commercial Group Launches "NX3 Supports" Philanthropic Initiative with Reception Benefiting Grey Team

More than 150 guests gathered at Las Olas Auto Haus for an evening of raffles, a silent auction, and support for military suicide prevention

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2026 / NX3 Commercial Group LLC, a national net lease investment sales brokerage headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, hosted a charity reception on September 18, 2026, at Las Olas Auto Haus benefiting Grey Team, a national nonprofit working to reduce military and veteran suicide. The evening marked the official launch of NX3 Supports, the firm's new philanthropic initiative dedicated to giving back to the communities and causes that matter most to its team and clients.

NX3 hosted and underwrote the reception, which brought together more than 150 guests, including some of South Florida's biggest developers and brokers, along with investors, clients, industry partners, and members of the local community. Set among the Lamborghinis and Ferraris on the Las Olas Auto Haus showroom floor, guests took part in raffles and a silent auction featuring boxing gloves signed by Mike Tyson, trips to Greece and Cabo San Lucas, and a pair of diamond earrings, with proceeds benefiting Grey Team's programs for active-duty service members and veterans.

Grey Team is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to reducing military and veteran suicide by providing active-duty service members and veterans with physical, mental, and wellness resources at no cost. Its approach combines advanced wellness technology, evidence-based programming, and a community built on purpose to help warriors restore their health, resilience, and hope.

"Thank you to everyone who came out and made the night a success, and a huge thank you to Las Olas Auto Haus for allowing us to use their incredible space," said Rob Zahralban, Head of National Net Lease and co-owner of NX3 Commercial Group. "A special shoutout to Grey Team for everything they do. The men and women who serve this country deserve every resource available to them, and Grey Team is delivering that in a real way. Giving back will always be an important part of NX3."

"NX3 Supports is about using our platform and our relationships for something bigger than business," said Luke Thomson, President of NX3 Commercial Group. "Seeing more than 150 people, including so many leaders in South Florida real estate, show up for Grey Team on our first night out says a lot about this community. We're just getting started."

The reception continues NX3's veterans-focused charitable giving, which has included partnerships with Grey Team and the Adaptive Training Foundation. NX3 plans to host NX3 Supports events several times a year, with details on the next event to be announced. To learn more about NX3 Supports and upcoming events, visit nx3commercialgroup.com/nx3-supports.

About Grey Team

Grey Team has one mission: save military lives. It is the only national nonprofit dedicated to healing the whole warrior: body, mind, and soul. Through space-age wellness technologies, evidence-based wellness programs, and a community built on purpose, Grey Team is working to dramatically reduce veteran suicide by restoring health, resilience, and hope for veterans and active-duty service members. For more information, visit greyteam.org.

About NX3 Commercial Group

NX3 Commercial Group LLC is an independent, national net lease investment sales brokerage headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. With more than $2 billion in closed transactions and new closings nearly every week, NX3 represents private investors, family offices, franchisees, and institutional clients in the acquisition and disposition of single-tenant net lease properties in all 50 states. The firm provides buyer and seller representation, 1031 exchange advisory, and capital markets services. For more information, visit nx3commercialgroup.com.

Media Contact:

Ruth Castillo

Head of Marketing

NX3 Commercial Group LLC

500 E Broward Blvd, Suite 920, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33394

P: 786.438.8693

ruth@nx3commercial.com

agent@nx3commercial.com

SOURCE: NX3 Commercial Group LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/nx3-commercial-group-launches-%22nx3-supports%22-philanthropic-initiati-1227167