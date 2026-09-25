Yacht Club de Monaco: Monaco Smart and sustainable marina: From Egypt to Hong Kong, global marina projects look to Monaco

MONACO, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The development of the marinas of the future was at the center of an international gathering in Monaco, where high-level figures from across the world came together to exchange expertise and explore new models for waterfront destinations. From Hong Kong and Egypt to Indonesia and India, the 6th Monaco Smart & Sustainable Marina Rendezvous brought together stakeholders from 30 countries, highlighting Monaco's role as a hub for innovation, know-how and international cooperation in the marina sector.

Organized by M3 Monaco at the Yacht Club de Monaco, the Rendezvous offered countries and developers planning new waterfront destinations an opportunity to explore Monaco's experience in developing and managing marinas. "Together with the Yacht Club of Monaco we have a lot of expertise that we can share. We have a big network, a lot of knowledge regarding innovation and quality. That's why we're suited to creating links and put in contact startups, big companies, innovators to create better solutions for marinas and yacht clubs," said José Marco Casellini, CEO of M3 Monaco.

Egypt was represented by a high-level delegation including H.E. Dr Tarek M. Dahroug, Ambassador of Egypt to France and Permanent Delegate to UNESCO. "This is very important for us because we need to share knowledge," Dahroug said, describing Monaco as "a big hub" and stressing that "they have a lot of knowledge that we really need." The Ambassador also acknowledged a major structural gap in the country's yachting sector, stating: "we don't have till now any institute for yachting. We don't have a school even." To bridge this gap in expertise, Egypt aims "to cooperate with Monaco and European countries", viewing Monaco as an important hub with essential knowledge and experience.

General Manager of Skytopia Chris Wong presented the project, an "Airport City" next to Hong Kong International Airport that will include a 500-berth marina, a marine resort and waterfront promenade. The Yacht Bay is expected to be completed in phases from 2028 and is planned to become the largest marina in Hong Kong, with Monaco's expertise and know-how playing a fundamental role in its development. "Monaco is one of the signature marinas in the European region," Wong said, explaining that the team was seeking developers, investors and operators and would need "global expertise" and technical input from the marina industry.

For more information:

Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a86578b2-c5a0-4aae-b017-f9a4540196ec