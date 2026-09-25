For UK patients considering dental implants or restorative treatment in Turkey, choosing a clinic involves more than comparing prices and photographs. The questions concern the care behind the smile: who assesses the patient, how standards are checked, and what support remains after returning home.

The UK's General Dental Council advises patients considering treatment abroad to investigate their clinician's qualifications, discuss plans with their dentist, and ask about aftercare, guarantees and the cost of complications.

Look for independently assessed standards

Independent accreditation adds evidence beyond a clinic's claims. Joint Commission International (JCI) evaluates healthcare organisations against standards addressing patient safety and quality of care. Its Ambulatory Care programme includes dental facilities.

Temos International offers Quality in Dental Care and Excellence in Dental Tourism. The latter builds on Quality in Dental Care and adds requirements for international patient care, relevant for patients travelling abroad.

Patients should verify the accredited organisation, location, programme and validity, rather than a logo. Accreditation demonstrates assessed standards; it does not guarantee individual outcomes.

Understand your treatment plan

Before committing, request a written explanation of proposed procedures, alternatives, materials, costs and expected visits. For implants, ask which implant system and final restoration are proposed, and whether temporary teeth or additional procedures are included.

Ask how the approach protects healthy teeth and supports maintenance. An online discussion can help organise your journey but should not be mistaken for a clinical diagnosis.

Plan for your return home

Ask who will answer questions, what clinical records you will receive, how complications will be assessed, and who would pay for treatment or travel. Obtain warranty terms in writing.

Putting these criteria into practice

Esnan Dental Clinics is one Istanbul provider to assess against these criteria. JCI's August 2026 newsletter lists Esnan among newly accredited organisations under Ambulatory Care. Its Skyland clinic holds Temos Excellence in Dental Tourism accreditation, incorporating Quality in Dental Care.

In its announcement dated 9 January 2026, Temos confirmed Esnan Skyland completed its accreditation assessment with the highest possible score, a documented result patients can verify independently.

Alongside these credentials, Esnan offers multidisciplinary dentistry, an in-house digital laboratory and international patient coordination. UK patients can explore accreditation information and request an initial consultation at esnandentalclinics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260924115526/en/

Contacts:

Yagiz Oflezer

Esnan Dental Clinics

Email: yagiz.oflezer@esnan.com.tr

Phone: +90 543 221 23 10