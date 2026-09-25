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WKN: A1JBXU | ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39 | Ticker-Symbol: 4VL
Tradegate
25.09.26 | 14:14
0,720 Euro
-0,83 % -0,006
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GENEL ENERGY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENEL ENERGY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,7100,73217:33
0,0000,00017:30
Dow Jones News
25.09.2026 17:09 Uhr
236 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Genel Energy PLC: Successful tap issue of bonds

DJ Genel Energy PLC: Successful tap issue of bonds 

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) 
Genel Energy PLC: Successful tap issue of bonds 
25-Sep-2026 / 15:33 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

25 September 2026 

Genel Energy plc 

Successful tap issue of bonds 

Genel Energy Finance 4 plc has successfully placed USD 65 million of additional bonds through a tap issue under the 
outstanding senior unsecured bonds framework (ISIN NO 0013512384). The additional bonds were placed at price of 104.0% 
of nominal amount and received very strong interest from a wide set of new and existing investors. The purpose of the 
tap issue is for general corporate purposes. 

The tap bonds were issued with a temporary ISIN (NO 0013771527) since Genel can elect to redeem the additional bonds 
within 1st February 2027 at 104.5% of nominal value plus accrued interest. If Genel elects to draw the tap issue's net 
proceeds from the escrow account pledged in favour of the bond trustee, then the additional bonds will merge with the 
existing bond's ISIN to form one series with a total outstanding amount of USD 200 million. 

Pareto Securities AS acted as Manager and Bookrunner, whereas The Mauritius Commercial Bank Limited acted as Co-Manager 
for the tap issue. 

-ends- 

For further information, please contact: 

Genel Energy 
         +44 20 7659 5100 
Luke Clements

This announcement includes inside information.

Disclaimer:

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, in any jurisdiction to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation in such jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for general publication, release or distribution in the United States or in any jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation or would require any registration or licensing within such jurisdiction.

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894XXX 
Category Code: IOD 
TIDM:     GENL 
LEI Code:   549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
Sequence No.: 444557 
EQS News ID:  2405782 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2405782&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 25, 2026 10:33 ET (14:33 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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