DJ Genel Energy PLC: Successful tap issue of bonds

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: Successful tap issue of bonds 25-Sep-2026 / 15:33 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25 September 2026 Genel Energy plc Successful tap issue of bonds Genel Energy Finance 4 plc has successfully placed USD 65 million of additional bonds through a tap issue under the outstanding senior unsecured bonds framework (ISIN NO 0013512384). The additional bonds were placed at price of 104.0% of nominal amount and received very strong interest from a wide set of new and existing investors. The purpose of the tap issue is for general corporate purposes. The tap bonds were issued with a temporary ISIN (NO 0013771527) since Genel can elect to redeem the additional bonds within 1st February 2027 at 104.5% of nominal value plus accrued interest. If Genel elects to draw the tap issue's net proceeds from the escrow account pledged in favour of the bond trustee, then the additional bonds will merge with the existing bond's ISIN to form one series with a total outstanding amount of USD 200 million. Pareto Securities AS acted as Manager and Bookrunner, whereas The Mauritius Commercial Bank Limited acted as Co-Manager for the tap issue. -ends- For further information, please contact: Genel Energy +44 20 7659 5100 Luke Clements

This announcement includes inside information.

Disclaimer:

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, in any jurisdiction to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation in such jurisdiction.

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Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.

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ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894XXX Category Code: IOD TIDM: GENL LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 Sequence No.: 444557 EQS News ID: 2405782 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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September 25, 2026 10:33 ET (14:33 GMT)