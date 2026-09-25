LinkDaddy has expanded AI Verified with its Gold Business Passport, giving businesses a public identity profile, matching machine-readable record and supporting source links within the AI Verified business identity registry.

Clearwater, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2026) - LinkDaddy has launched the AI Verified Gold Business Passport as part of the expansion of AI Verified, its public business identity registry. The new Gold level gives businesses a more complete public identity profile together with a matching machine-readable record and supporting source links.

LinkDaddy Launches AI Verified Gold Business Identity Registry



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AI Verified is designed to organize business identity information that is often scattered across company websites, government registrations, licences, business directories, professional profiles and other public sources.

The Gold Business Passport builds on the existing AI Verified registry by allowing a business to create a richer identity record around the same underlying company.

Each Gold record can include core business details such as the legal business name, trading name, website, location and other identifying information, together with links to relevant supporting records.

The public profile is intended to be readable by people, while a corresponding structured record presents the same core identity information in a format that software systems can process more easily.

Unlike a conventional business directory, AI Verified does not simply create another isolated listing for a company. The Gold Business Passport is designed to organize and connect existing identity evidence around the same business, including its website, registration records, licences, directory profiles and other supporting sources.

That distinction is central to the latest expansion of AI Verified. Rather than asking businesses to maintain another standalone profile, the registry is designed to provide one public identity record that points back to the sources that already establish the business online.

Anthony Peacock of LinkDaddy said the development is intended to address the fragmentation of business identity information across the web.

"Businesses already have identities online, but those identities are often spread across many different places," Peacock said. "AI Verified gives those pieces one consistent public home that people can read and software can process."

He added that the registry is intended to serve a different purpose from a conventional business directory.

"A directory tells people that a business has a listing," Peacock said. "A business identity registry is intended to show which pieces of information belong to the same business and where those supporting records can be found."

AI Verified is a public business identity registry, not a conventional business directory, customer review site or ratings platform. Bronze, Silver and Gold do not represent customer satisfaction scores, rankings or recommendations.

Instead, the registry focuses on establishing and organizing business identity.

Bronze provides a basic public business identity record created from available public information.

Silver can add confirmation of the connection between the business identity and its website after the supported website verification process is completed.

Gold allows the business to develop the same identity further by adding more supporting business records and identity information.

The Gold Business Passport is currently priced at $297 per year.

A Gold record may include supporting sources such as business registration records, D-U-N-S information, professional or industry profiles, licences, directory listings, publications and other relevant public references.

AI Verified also provides a machine-readable version of the identity record so the same core information can be presented in both human-readable and structured formats.

This approach is intended to help reduce ambiguity when information about one business appears across multiple websites or databases.

For example, a company may have a legal business name that differs from the trading name customers know, while its website, registration records, directory profiles and licences may all appear on separate platforms.

AI Verified is designed to connect those sources around the same business identity rather than create another independent business listing.

The registry does not replace a company website, government registration, licence, Google Business Profile, industry directory or other established source. Instead, it provides a public identity record that can reference and connect those sources around the same business.

AI Verified also does not guarantee that Google, ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity or any other search engine or AI platform will recommend, cite or surface a listed business. Those systems determine their own results independently.

The purpose of the registry is to make business identity information clearer, more consistent and easier to reference.

AI Verified is operated by LinkDaddy and is separate from AI Verify, the artificial intelligence governance and testing framework associated with Singapore.

More information about the AI Verified business identity registry and the Gold Business Passport is available at aiverified.io.

About LinkDaddy

LinkDaddy is a Florida-based company that develops online visibility and business identity services. The company operates AI Verified, a public business identity registry designed to organize business information into readable public profiles and corresponding structured records.

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